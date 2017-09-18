The Sun News
Uganda: Opponents of President Museveni arrested

18th September 2017

Ugandan police have arrested 10 youths for staging an illegal rally to oppose planned constitutional amendment to allow President Yoweri Museveni, one of the world’s longest serving rulers, to run for a fresh term.

Police Spokesman Emirian Kayima said on Monday that the youths were detained in Kampala as they mobilised support and distributed fliers with messages opposed to the amendment.

Kayima said “they were involved in an illegal assembly.

“They did not inform the police ahead of time that they were going to hold a rally.

“The youths were being questioned and would be taken to court.”

Museveni, 73, came to power in 1986 and barred from seeking re-election under a law that limits presidential candidates to 75 years of age and under.

The next presidential election in Uganda will be held in 2021.

Uganda, Africa’s biggest coffee exporter and prospective oil producer, had been planning to change constitution so Museveni could be eligible to run for presidency again, a move that stirred anger.

Critics say Museveni uses the security forces to maintain power, and opposition leaders and activists often jailed, rallies and meetings banned and some dispersed with teargas and beatings.

Meanwhile, Museveni has not said whether he will run again or not.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

