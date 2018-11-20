NAN

The Ugandan military has deployed additional troops along its common border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to prepare for possible infiltration and attacks from the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Richard Karemire, Uganda’s military spokesperson, told newsmen that the army has made reinforcement of soldiers and Local Defence Units (LDU) as a precautionary measure to prevent infiltration and attacks by the ADF.

“Our security at the border is beefed up with sufficient presence of troops supported by the LDU’s that were recruited from the border districts of Bundibugyo, Kasese and Ntoroko.

“The vigilance of the public is in place to stem any surprise attacks or infiltration,’’ Karemire added.

The ADF, a Ugandan rebel group operating in restive eastern DRC, recently killed seven Malawian, one Tanzanian UN peacekeepers and no fewer than 12 DRC soldiers.

The soldiers were killed on Wednesday during joint operations of the UN peacekeeping mission and the DRC troops against the ADF insurgents in Beni of North Kivu province.