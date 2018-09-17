UEFA: Smalling says Man United FC can build momentum at crucial time— 17th September 2018
Chris Smalling believes Manchester United’s consecutive, morale-boosting away wins have set a solid platform at the start of a key period of games.
Smalling statement was on the club’s website “www.manutdfc.com” on Monday.
The Reds have emerged victorious from testing trips to Burnley and Watford in the English Premier League either side of the international break, winning 2-0 at Turf Moor before Saturday’s 2-1 success at Vicarage Road.
Smalling feels that Jose Mourinho’s men can sustain the feel-good factor heading into a crucial run of matches in different competitions, starting with Wednesday’s first UEFA Champions’ League Group H game away at Young Boys.
READ ALSO Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting
It promises to be a tough test as the Swiss outfit is bound to be up for what is their first match at this stage of Europe’s elite competition.
The Swiss side will play on an artificial surface – something Chris has experienced before.
“I have played on a 3G pitch for England against Lithuania a couple of times,” the defender told reporters.
“We will be travelling over a little earlier to make sure we train on that pitch [at the Stade de Suisse] so we can get used to it but, on the back of two away wins, I think we can build that momentum at a crucial time of the month where there are so many games.”
The Reds have responded to back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur with a steely determination and maximum points from both games played in September so far.
When asked about the team’s mentality, Chris said: “I think it has definitely come together in the last couple of games.
“Obviously, Burnley was comfortable through the whole game.
“The first half [against Watford] was comfortable and the second was about digging in when we knew we weren’t always going to have it our own way, but all credit to all 11 players out there”.
