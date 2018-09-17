– The Sun News
17th September 2018 - UEFA: Smalling says Man United FC can build momentum at crucial time
17th September 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa
17th September 2018 - 2019: Don’t jeopardise the unity of Nigeria, Okowa tells corps members
17th September 2018 - Sokoto guber poll not a hard nut to crack – State PDP Chairman
17th September 2018 - Osun guber: INEC extends PVCs collection
17th September 2018 - Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate
17th September 2018 - Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting
17th September 2018 - National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta
17th September 2018 - Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
17th September 2018 - Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / UEFA: Smalling says Man United FC can build momentum at crucial time

UEFA: Smalling says Man United FC can build momentum at crucial time

— 17th September 2018

NAN

Chris Smalling believes Manchester United’s consecutive, morale-boosting away wins have set a solid platform at the start of a key period of games.

Smalling statement was on the club’s website “www.manutdfc.com” on Monday.

The Reds have emerged victorious from testing trips to Burnley and Watford in the English Premier League either side of the international break, winning 2-0 at Turf Moor before Saturday’s 2-1 success at Vicarage Road.

Smalling feels that Jose Mourinho’s men can sustain the feel-good factor heading into a crucial run of matches in different competitions, starting with Wednesday’s first UEFA Champions’ League Group H game away at Young Boys.

READ ALSO Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting

It promises to be a tough test as the Swiss outfit is bound to be up for what is their first match at this stage of Europe’s elite competition.

The Swiss side will play on an artificial surface – something Chris has experienced before.

“I have played on a 3G pitch for England against Lithuania a couple of times,” the defender told reporters.

“We will be travelling over a little earlier to make sure we train on that pitch [at the Stade de Suisse] so we can get used to it but, on the back of two away wins, I think we can build that momentum at a crucial time of the month where there are so many games.”

The Reds have responded to back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur with a steely determination and maximum points from both games played in September so far.

When asked about the team’s mentality, Chris said: “I think it has definitely come together in the last couple of games.

“Obviously, Burnley was comfortable through the whole game.

“The first half [against Watford] was comfortable and the second was about digging in when we knew we weren’t always going to have it our own way, but all credit to all 11 players out there”.

Latest

RESTRUCTURE

I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa

— 17th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja A former Governor of Sokoto State, and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Attahiru Bafarawa, has thrown his weight behind restructuring of the nation, saying no reasonable northern Nigeria leader will oppose the call. Bafarawa noted that through restructuring of the nation, Nigerians will fully enjoy…

  • UNITY OF NIGERIA

    2019: Don’t jeopardise the unity of Nigeria, Okowa tells corps members

    — 17th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, advised serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who may be recruited as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general election to avoid temptations that will compromise the conduct of the election. Besides, the governor urged them to resist inordinate pressures by unscrupulous…

  • INEC

    Osun guber: INEC extends PVCs collection

    — 17th September 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to 5.00p.m, on Wednesday. Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood, disclosed this at the election stakeholders forum, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday. He said the extension was to avail those who had not collected the cards the…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate

    — 17th September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Women’s rights activist, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, has declared her intention to run for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Agom-Eze said she was moved to throw her heart in the ring because of the gross marginalisation of women in the political representation in the state….

  • OKOWA

    National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta

    — 17th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 4th National Youth Games, in Ilorin, Kwara State. Delta State finished with a total of 67 medals, made up of 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze, to win the 2018 Games. Lagos, which did not…

