Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA not likely to use VAR during current Champions League matches – President

— 31st August 2018

NAN

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday it is unlikely to use the Video Assistant Referees (VARs) in the current Champions League matches, even in the final.

He however said that the technology will be used from next season.

The European soccer’s governing body has resisted implementation of the VAR system, which allows key incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays.

Ceferin said the intention was that VAR would be introduced next season from the final qualifying round onward, and also in the annual Super cup match between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

It would then be used in all group stage and knockout stage matches.

“The plan for now is to use it from next season… with the first match of next season which is the Super cup.

“VAR is not completely clear for now… but we also know there is no way back any more.

“It is much more problematic than it looks. We really have a huge territory. The plan is to do it for next season but let’s see what happens.

“ I don’t want to predict anything 100 percent.”

On this season’s final, he said: “I’m not ruling it out but for now, it doesn’t look like it will happen,’’ he told reporters

