Uefa Nations League: Official match ball for new competition revealed

The Uefa Nations League begins this week with Adidas unveiling the competition’s official match ball.

No new tournament is complete without a shiny new ball on show with Adidas basing their latest design on the Telstar 2018 World Cup ball, decked out in Uefa’s new Nations League colours and logo.

If you are feeling particularly keen to embrace the spirit of the competition next time you turn out for your five-a-side team, it’s available to purchase for a cool €150.

Germany vs France launches the new competition on Thursday night, with 55-Uefa recognised nations competing across four leagues based on their coefficient rankings.

Wales vs Republic of Ireland is also among the pick of the opening night matches, with Northern Ireland beginning their campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

England begin their campaign against Spain on Saturday evening at Wembley with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique taking charge of his first game as La Roja head coach.