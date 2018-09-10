– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - UEFA Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start
10th September 2018 - 18 burnt to ashes, 50 hospitalised in Nasarawa gas explosion
10th September 2018 - Australian Open director wants coaching rule ‘sorted out’
10th September 2018 - I’ll advise Buhari to sign Electoral Act – Namdas
10th September 2018 - Balotelli left out of Italy’s squad to face Portugal
10th September 2018 - Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries
10th September 2018 - Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke
10th September 2018 - I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas
10th September 2018 - Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free
10th September 2018 - Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / UEFA Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start
Uefa Nations League

UEFA Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start

— 10th September 2018

NAN

The UEFA Nations League could not have timed its inaugural matchday better with freshly-crowned world champions France in the midst of gripping action in the race for the new continental title.

The competition was created to replace friendly internationals that were proving unpopular with clubs, players and fans as they interrupted league action.

To be held every two years, it features all 55 of Europe’s national teams divided into four leagues that are themselves split into four groups of three, to be played between September and November.

READ ALSO Australian Open director wants coaching rule ‘sorted out’

Apart from promotion, relegation and financial bonuses in every league, the top ones, which includes France, Spain, England and Germany, will finish with a four-team mini-tournament in June next year, to decide the champion.

Initially greeted with scepticism, the Nations League largely got the thumbs up after the first batch of matches.

“I really like the competition,” said Germany Coach Joachim Loew, whose team drew 0-0 in their League A clash against France last Thursday. “Because we have matches on a very high level.”

“You could also see that the fans were really behind it,” Loew said after almost 80,000 poured into Munich’s Allianz Arena for the game.

The Germans were desperate to make amends for their World Cup fiasco in Russia that saw them crash out at the group stage in June, and few teams would be better suited than the new world champions.

There was equal enthusiasm in other top matches including in World Cup semi-finalists England’s 2-1 loss to Spain on Saturday, with 81,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.

“We have got to go through those games, we have got to go through those experiences,” said England coach Gareth Southgate, who made only three changes to the team that played in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

“Otherwise… if we were just playing qualifiers now, against a lower standard opposition on the back of the result in the summer, we might have a perception of where we are which is false”.

For European heavyweights the Netherlands and Italy, the Nations League could not come sooner as a return to competition was important to both sides after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The Dutch suffered a 2-1 loss to France on Sunday but were visibly content to be mixing it up again with Europe’s big boys.

“I think we are on the right track,” said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

But it was not only the big names that shone, with European minnows getting their chance to showcase their skills and potentially qualify for the European Championship in 2020.

READ ALSO Balotelli left out of Italy’s squad to face Portugal

Luxembourg enjoyed a sensational Nations League premiere, crushing Moldova 4-0 for their biggest win in 70 years while the Faroe Islands won 3-1 in their League D island derby against Malta.

Not everyone had the same intensity, though, with European champions Portugal resting Cristiano Ronaldo against Italy later on Monday and having sold 45,000 tickets for the Estadio da Luz which holds 64,000.

Asked whether his players were nervous, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: “We have very experienced players, so there isn’t that anxiety.

“Maybe if it was a World Cup, or European qualifying, there would be.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

18 burnt to ashes, 50 hospitalised in Nasarawa gas explosion

— 10th September 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia About 18 persons were reported to have been burnt to ashes and over 50 severely injured and are hospitalised due to a gas explosion at Natson Petroleum Nig. Ltd filling station, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. The cause of the explosion, according to  a source around the filling station, was due…

  • NAMDAS

    I’ll advise Buhari to sign Electoral Act – Namdas

    — 10th September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas says, if he is in a position to advise President Muhammdu Buhari on the amended electoral act, he would have ask him to append to it. The federal lawmaker explained that President Buhari and several other members of the current government, have been…

  • APC

    Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction insists on direct primaries

    — 10th September 2018

    Port Harcourt, Port Harcou Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) executive, in Rivers State,  loyal to the governorship ambition of Sen. Magnus Abe,  has rejected indirect party primaries,  insisting that direct primaries would afford members an opportunity to participate in the election. The faction officially reaffirmed its position  in a five-point communique issued, on Monday, by…

  • NAMDAS

    I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas

    — 10th September 2018

    Namdas said the Electoral Act has made provisions to enhance digital identification as a requirement for voting, stating that no Nigerian should be deprived of voting due to card reader failures. Billy Graham Abel Yola The spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, says that were he in a position to advise President…

  • MURIC

    Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has urged the Federal Government to make the treatment of Malaria free. Akintola in a message on Monday to mark the Islamic New Year 1440 after the Hijrah, said the disease remained the highest killer of Nigerians especially the poor. He said that the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share