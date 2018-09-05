– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - New book says White House under Trump in perpetual ‘nervous breakdown’
5th September 2018 - Ceasefire agreement reached in Libya, says UN mission
5th September 2018 - Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers
5th September 2018 - I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant
5th September 2018 - HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots
5th September 2018 - AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday
5th September 2018 - Mourinho accepts one-year jail sentence
5th September 2018 - Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo
5th September 2018 - Nigeria Rugby unveils 17-man list for Africa tourney 
5th September 2018 - Eaglets’ll do better against Cote d’Ivoire – Manu
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / UEFA Nations League debut on DStv,GOtv

UEFA Nations League debut on DStv,GOtv

— 5th September 2018

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced its acquired rights to the brand-new UEFA Nations League and a host of international friendlies.

Starting from Wednesday 5 September to Tuesday 11 September, DStv and GOtv customers will have access to 25 matches from the best European national teams who played at the recent World Cup.

The tournament will be broadcast live on various SuperSport platforms which include TV, online and via the DStv Now app.

READ ALSO FG pledges commitment to TB control, donates TB detecting machine

Thursday’s opening fixtures features two block-buster matchups; World champions France against a German side eager to make amends for their World Cup disappointment and World cup runners-up Croatia, led by the recently crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, Luka Modric, facing off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Other crackers on match day one of the Nations Cup include England against Spain on Saturday and Portugal against Italy on Tuesday.

General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “we are very excited to bring this new tournament to our loyal customers.

Football fans need not be worried as international football breaks will remain packed with football on SuperSport.

Only the World of Champions on DStv and GOtv provides you with a front row view of all the football that really matters.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

defection

Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, rejected defection letters of two members of the House over failure to prove the existence of crisis or division in their party. Mr Suraj Adekunbi (APC-Yewa North1), the Speaker, said this while reacting to the submission of Mr Yinka Mafe (APC-Sagamu1), Majority Leader, who spoke after the…

  • FEDERAL PRESENCE

    I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant

    — 5th September 2018

    Ekiti is one of the new states that was created last, as such we are still in need of more development and more federal presence. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Tope Olanipekun, known among the locals as Tugere, is a former chairman, Ado council. He also represented Ado central constituency 1, in the Ekiti State House of…

  • CAIRO

    Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo

    — 5th September 2018

    Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has joined in pouring tributes to the former NDDC late P. Z. Aginighan who died in a ghastly car crash last Saturday alongside his son and personal aide. Dr. Cairo described the death of the former NDDC boss as very unfortunate…

  • Boko Haram

    International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram

    — 5th September 2018

    Donors at the international conference on Boko Haram holding in Berlin have pledged $2.52 billion (2.17 billion euros) to help countries in the Lake Chad Basin fight Boko Haram. Germany’s foreign ministry said the aid would be disbursed “in the coming years” to Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, where the jihadist group launched frequent suicide…

  • INEC failed on VOTERS registration – Gbadamosi

    INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi

    — 5th September 2018

    It’s not enough to merely extend the exercise. By design the exercise is intended to deny the rights of eligible voters the opportunity to register Remi Adefulu Babatunde Gbadamosi hails from the renowned political family of the late Alhaji Sule Oyesola Gbadamosi who was fondly called SOG in his days as one of the leaders…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share