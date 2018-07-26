– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate
26th July 2018 - Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC
26th July 2018 - Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC
26th July 2018 - Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC
26th July 2018 - Air Force varsity takes off this year
26th July 2018 - 2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate
26th July 2018 - Expel Saraki now, APC Dep Spokesman tells party
26th July 2018 - UEFA hands Marseille suspended ban
26th July 2018 - Mbappe: I played with injury in Russia
26th July 2018 - Parker: I’ll KO Dillian Whyte quicker
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / UEFA hands Marseille suspended ban
Marseille

UEFA hands Marseille suspended ban

— 26th July 2018

UEFA has handed Marseille a suspended European ban after incidents in four Europa League matches last season.

UEFA has taken a dim view of the behaviour of Marseille fans during the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, citing four matches where rules were broken.

The games in question all came in the knockout stages of the competition, starting with their last-eight meeting at home to RB Leipzig, before both legs of their semi-final with Red Bull Salzburg and the final against Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

READ ALSO Demi Lovato: Suspected overdose follows long battle to stay sober

Marseille were charged with crowd disturbances, acts of damage, setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and a delayed kick-off by Europe’s governing body.

Having found the French side guilty, UEFA has revealed a lengthy list of sanctions, one of which would see Marseille excluded from playing in Europe for a season.

That ban has been deferred for a probationary period of two years, but the other punishments come into force immediately.

Marseille’s next home European match at the Stade Velodrome will be played behind closed doors and the subsequent clash will see areas of the stadium closed.

A fine of €100,000 has also been levied against the club, and they must pay for the damages caused by Marseille fans to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais during their 3-0 final defeat to Atletico.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YUGUDA

Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

— 26th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing. Yuguda stated this, on Wednesday, in Bauchi, shortly after being…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement, said the appointment…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC

    — 26th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency, Hon. Aminu Tukur, on Wednesday, dumped  the All Progressives Congress (APC). Aminu, who was aspiring for Bauchi South senatorial seat in the upcoming bye-election, explained that his decision to quit the party was as a result of the party’s failure…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC

    — 26th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom of Benue State from the ruling party, describing it as ‘somewhat surprising.’ In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party reiterated its earlier decision to respect the rights of every citizen…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force varsity takes off this year

    — 26th July 2018

    Following a nod from the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) will transform to a full-fledged university from this year’s academic session. President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to the bill according AFIT the status of a prime university to  award degrees in special courses as aerospace and defence engineering. Revealing…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share