The Sun News
Latest
26th September 2017 - UEFA Champions League: Guardiola: We’ll shatter Shakhtar with goals
26th September 2017 - Ezenwa: Eagles’ll do better in CHAN
26th September 2017 - LMC urges team to build on gains of WAFU experience
26th September 2017 - Having albino child made life more interesting for my family
26th September 2017 - Imperatives of restructuring (2)
26th September 2017 - Era of cheap money over in Nigeria –Eyiboh
26th September 2017 - Kanu accepted restructuring before invasion, says Uko
26th September 2017 - Call for sack: Enugu APC passes vote of confidence in Onyeama
26th September 2017 - IPOB commends Afenifere, Yoruba elders for condemning Operation Python Dance
26th September 2017 - Adamawa Assembly replaces deputy speaker, 3 others
Home / Sports / UEFA Champions League: Guardiola: We’ll shatter Shakhtar with goals

UEFA Champions League: Guardiola: We’ll shatter Shakhtar with goals

— 26th September 2017

By Joe Apu

Coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said he expects nothing else but goals tonight as his team takes on Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F game and urged his free-scoring forwards to stay hungry for goals.

City, who lead Manchester United on goal difference, have been in impressive form in recent weeks, thumping Liverpool, Watford and Crystal Palace in their past three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 16-0.

Combined with a 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord in the Champions League, and a more modest 2-1 victory over West Brom in the League Cup, City’s momentum since the last international break has been formidable.

The results have pleased manager Guardiola but he is still not satisfied, as shown in the visible signs of frustration he displayed during a scoreless opening 44 minutes of Saturday’s 5-0 defeat of Palace.

However, this is the first competitive encounter between City and Shakhtar.

No Ukrainian club has won an away game in the Champions League against English opposition (D2 L12). In fact, Shakhtar have lost all four of their trips to England in the competition.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine Champions League home games (W6 D3), their longest run without a defeat on home soil in the competition. City’s last defeat at the Etihad dates back to September 2015 against Juventus (1-2).

This is City’s seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the round of 16 only once, it was in 2015/16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk have reached the knockout stages in three of their last six Champions League campaigns, their best performance dating back to 2010/11 (quarter-finalists).

Shakhtar have lost their last four away games in the Champions League, conceding 14 goals and scoring none.

However, Shakhtar have the opportunity to win their opening two games of a Champions League campaign for the third time after 2007/08 and 2010/11.

Sixty-four per cent of Shakhtar Donetsk’s goals in the Champions League have been scored by Brazilians (69 out of 108), the highest ratio for any team having made at least three appearances in the competition.

John Stones has scored three goals in his last three Champions League games, all from corner kicks.

Andriy Pyatov will become the fourth Ukrainian to reach 50 games in the Champions League if he plays against City.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Era of cheap money over in Nigeria –Eyiboh

— 26th September 2017

By Willy Eya Former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, Eseme Eyiboh has attributed the crises in the various sectors of the nation’s political economy to an entrenched culture of impunity and faulty leadership recruitment process. In this interview, the former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is now of…

  • Kanu accepted restructuring before invasion, says Uko

    — 26th September 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had agreed that Nigeria must be restructured before the military struck at his home a  fortnight ago. Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who was present at the meeting of governors of the South East with Kanu, in…

  • Call for sack: Enugu APC passes vote of confidence in Onyeama

    — 26th September 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. This followed a call by factional chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, that President Muhammadu Buhari should sack Onyeama, who he claimed has performed abysmally in…

  • IPOB commends Afenifere, Yoruba elders for condemning Operation Python Dance

    — 26th September 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, has commended apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yoruba Elders Council (YEC) and other leaders from the South West, for condemning  Operation Python Dance II in the South-East. The group said the collective and individual condemnation, to suppress legitimate…

  • Adamawa Assembly replaces deputy speaker, 3 others

    — 26th September 2017

    By BillyGraham, Abel-Yola Adamawa State House of Assembly effected a slight change in its leadership, yesterday, when Emmanuel Tsamdu replaced former deputy speaker, Sunday Peter, with The House’s Information Office said a motion for Peter’s impeachment was moved by Muhammed Hayatu Atiku, member representing Uba Gaya Constituency. The motion was and endorsed by 17 members…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share