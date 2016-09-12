UEFA Champions League: Guardiola tasks Iheanacho

Despite Manchester City’s 1-2 win over host Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side is not yet in the kind of shape that he would love them to be and as such is looking forward to Nigeria’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho scoring more goals.

Guardiola revealed his decision to start Kelechi Iheanacho in the derby came down to sending a message to his players about his intentions at Old Trafford.

The teenage Nigeria international rewarded his boss with a goal and an assist in City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United.

With Sergio Aguero suspended, Guardiola said he had other options – but opted for Iheanacho to show his players what he wanted.

“He was the only striker we had in that moment,” the Spaniard said, via the Manchester Evening News. “I thought about many other options – but I thought in the beginning to show to my players that I came to win the game.”

City maintained its 100 percent start to the season under Guardiola on Saturday with a 2-1 derby victory at Manchester United. The contest saw the visitors, particularly in the first half, again produced the sort of slick, passing football with which their new manager had been associated.

“Until now, in the Premier League it has been OK — but to compete against the best clubs in Europe, in this moment with the way we are playing, we are not able to.’’ Guardiola said.

“We have played, not all of the games, but part of most of the games at a high level, and of course we have to continue.

“If you ask me whether we are ready to compete in Europe, we are not ready. We create, but in front we need more. But it is just two months together, so we have time to get better.’’

On Tuesday, City host Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League as they kick off Group C, which also features Barcelona, with whom Guardiola won the competition twice as their coach.

“There was the chance to make counter attacks, and we had many. But, except for one or two from Kevin [De Bruyne], we didn’t finish.

“It happened similarly against Stoke and West Ham — when the game is open, which is typical here in England, if you don’t finish those actions you are going to suffer until the end.”