The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Uefa announces huge change to Champions League
27th March 2018 - German police destroy cache of chemicals discovered in homeless shelter
27th March 2018 - Singapore revokes all North Korean work permits
27th March 2018 - 9 killed in Borno community fire
27th March 2018 - NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis
27th March 2018 - Moscow lambasts ‘Lying’ U.S. accusations over Skripal case
27th March 2018 - Media vital to development, says Gov. Ahmed
27th March 2018 - Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore
27th March 2018 - Lecturers, management clash over indefinite strike
27th March 2018 - UNICAL inaugurates $13m solar power project
Home / National / Sports / Uefa announces huge change to Champions League

Uefa announces huge change to Champions League

— 27th March 2018

TheSun.co.uk

From next season, should a game in the knock-out stages go to extra time, managers will get the opportunity to make a fourth replacement.

The law change follows the success of the change seen in the FA Cup this season where sides are already permitted to get the added sub in extra-time.

That means in Champions League, Europa League and the European Super Cup matches, three subs will be permitted in normal time – with the fourth only available if the games go to extra-time.

And for the actual finals, Uefa have decided clubs can increase the number of players on the bench from 18 to 23 – giving managers the choice of up to 12 replacements to pick from.

European football’s governing body have also decided to make changes to the kick-off times in their competitions from next season.

Until now, all Champions League group matches have kicked-off at 7.45pm UK time other than games in countries like Russia where freezing temperatures have made that impossible.

But that system is being changed to introduce staggered kick-off times in the group stages in a similar way to how the Europa League has operated.

From next season matches in the group stages of both competitions will now start at either 5.55pm or 8:00pm.

All games from the last-16 onwards will kick-off at 8:00pm.

The shift to earlier kick-off times is sure to cause concern for supporters in Britain who may struggle to get to the stadiums in time for the start.

With the kick-offs set for 6.55pm continental time, there are fewer issues for those abroad finishing work and getting to matches.

But that is a bigger concern for UK based supporters, who face having to mix with rush hour commuter traffic to be in their seats for kick-off.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Uefa announces huge change to Champions League

— 27th March 2018

TheSun.co.uk From next season, should a game in the knock-out stages go to extra time, managers will get the opportunity to make a fourth replacement. The law change follows the success of the change seen in the FA Cup this season where sides are already permitted to get the added sub in extra-time. That means…

  • 9 killed in Borno community fire

    — 27th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Rann, Borno’s troubled town where Boko Haram recently killed aid workers, military and police personnel has been struck by fire incident. Sources said nine people might have died in the fire incident which occurred, at the weekend, at a camp for displaced victims of insurgency but the information did not get to…

  • NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis

    — 27th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a graduate of Geophysics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, with 82 bags of dried weeds that tested positive to be Cannabis Sativa, weighing 762 kgs. The illegal drug was discovered inside the ceiling of his house…

  • Media vital to development, says Gov. Ahmed

    — 27th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has disclosed that the mass media play critical role in development of the Country. The governor made this disclosure while receiving the delegation, International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee-led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Tonnie Iredia at the Government House, Ilorin….

  • Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore

    — 27th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has signed instruments for the ratification of agreements between Nigeria and the government of Singapore fir the avoidance of double taxation. He has also, in similar vein, signed instruments on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be Restituted to the Federal Republic…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share