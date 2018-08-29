UDUTH inaugurates Anti-Corruption Officials

NAN

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, on Wednesday inaugurated new officials of its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

Inaugurating the officials, UDUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Anas Sabir, charged they work as a team in tackling issues of corruption and transparency at the hospital.

Sabir tasked them to ensure that transparency and due process were adhered to in the hospital through the use of internal checks mechanisms.

READ ALSO PIGB: FDI suffers setback as Buhari rejects bill

In his remarks, the hospital’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Salim Ibrahim, expressed Management’s commitments to improving transparency and due process in the hospital.

Ibrahim said the decision to reactivate ACTU, which had been down for some time, was to ensure compliance to due processes as well as adhere to government regulation on ensuring transparency and corrupt free practices.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Assistant Director, Human Resource, Alhaji Bashir Hussaini, said corruption could be perpetrated in different forms and should, therefore, be discouraged through institutional means.

He commended the decision of the hospital management to reactivate ACTU, saying it would no doubt make a difference.

The new Chairman of ACTU in UDUTH, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim, expressed the readiness of the officials to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The chairman, who is also the Head, Medical Social Services Department, however, urged the management to continuously support activities of ACTU in the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the unit include, Dr Mairo Hassan, Alhaji Yahaya Ibrahim, Mr Sharahu Almajir, Ibrahim Auwal and Ma’awiyya Umar, who is to serve as the Secretary.

The event witnessed administering of Oath of office by the hospital’s lawyer, Kabiru Abdullahi.