Home / National / Uduaghan set for Elema title

Uduaghan set for Elema title

— 11th October 2017

All is now set for the installation of Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan as the Elema of Warri by the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

“The event, expected to bring together the local and the global community, comes up on Saturday, October 14, 2017,” a statement, in Warri, on Wednesday, by the Chairman of South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry said.

“Key actors in government across the country, members of the diplomatic corps and entrepreneurs from all the states of the federation and outside the country have indicated that they will grace the event. They are excited by the prospect of experiencing the hospitality for which the Itsekiri people are known” the statement said.

“We are so honoured and thankful to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, Itsekiri paramount chiefs, prominent Itsekiri leaders, concerned families, chairman and members of Abiugborodo community and others for giving Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan the opportunity to serve the people” the statement added.

Segun Adio

