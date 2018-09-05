Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt— 5th September 2018
Delta State Government has said that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had no legacy of performance that can be destroyed, during his eight-year tenure.
