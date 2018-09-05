– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt
5th September 2018 - Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 
5th September 2018 - Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father
5th September 2018 - Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences
5th September 2018 - Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling
5th September 2018 - Red card for Osu caste in Enugu
5th September 2018 - Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee
5th September 2018 - Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter
Home / National / Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt
UDUAGHAN

Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt

— 5th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has said that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had no legacy of performance that can be destroyed, during his eight-year tenure.

Dr. Uduaghan had accused Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration of of being on a vindictive mission to bulldoze the legacies he left for the people to enjoy.
But, addressing journalists in Asaba, yesterday, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, described Uduaghan’s eight-year tenure as “uneventful” and said the ex-governor was deliberately feeding the “public with lies about a non-existent legacy project(s).
“Deltans and Nigerians who visit the state daily are aware that the former governor has no legacy in his eight years in government, thus, his day-dreaming claims of legacy projects will not fly.
“We challenge Dr. Uduaghan to tell the world about the said legacy projects he claimed to have left behind, which this government has destroyed.”
Ukah said Uduaghan-led administration’s free healthcare programme, which had annual budget of about N700 million lacked proper record of beneficiaries, adding that it was just restricted to urban centres and secondary healthcare facilities.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UDUAGHAN

Uduaghan has no legacy that can be destroyed –Delta govt

— 5th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Government has said that the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had no legacy of performance that can be destroyed, during his eight-year tenure. Dr. Uduaghan had accused Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration of…

  • AGUMA

    Dickson commiserates with Wike over Aguma’s death 

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Bayelsa State Governor,  Seriake Dickson,  commiserates with the government and people of Rivers State, over the passage of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Governor Dickson described the news of the death of Aguma as shocking. The Bayelsa governor, who was represented…

  • police

    Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Osun Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27 year-old man Isa Adamu, who allegedly conspired with others to kidnap and later murder his 55 vear-old father after collecting ransom from his family. The murdered man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu. Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Osun Commissioner of Police, while parading suspects…

  • Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

    — 5th September 2018

    The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for possessing state secrets said yesterday they were shocked by the court’s decision. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign…

  • ebonyi government

    Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Customs Service is soliciting the collaboration of the Ebonyi government in ending the smuggling of rice in the state and the South East Zone. Mr Jamal Adediran, South East Zonal Comptroller of the service made the call on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a visit to Gov. David Umahi as part of his…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share