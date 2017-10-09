Uduaghan bags chieftaincy title

The Sun News
Business mogul, Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan would on Saturday be conferred with a chieftaincy title in Warri, Delta State.

A statement in Port-Harcourt on Sunday by the chairman of South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, said the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies would be conferred with the chieftaincy title, Elema of Warri by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

“Top government officials, leaders of major political parties in Nigeria, scholars of international repute and movers and shakers of industry and finance will be in Warri on Saturday, October 14, 2017 to celebrate the strength, courage and contribution of Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan”

The leaders commended Uduaghan for providing high-quality leadership in Delta State.

“Emmanuel Oritsejomi Uduaghan is one of the most ebullient personalities in the Niger Delta region. He deserves the title in view of his sterling leadership and active role in the development of Nigeria, particularly the Itsekiri nation” the leaders said.

“The ceremony will take place at 10; 00am” the statement said.

They urged Deltans, home and abroad, to make the 1pm reception in Abiugborodo, Warri North Local Government an all-out success.

