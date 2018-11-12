Udom’s tenure has been a test of his commitment to the two ‘constituencies’ that really matter – God and the people of the state.

Bernard Etim

When Udom Emmanuel took the oath of office as Akwa Ibom State Governor on May 29, 2015, he knew that he was not just carrying out a ceremonial ritual that the occasion demanded. He fully understood the political, moral, social and spiritual responsibilities resting on his shoulders. He was doing what the occasion demanded, all right. But he was also making a solemn pledge to his creator that he would deliver on what he had promised to do for the people of the state if they gave him their mandate. They had fulfilled their part of by giving him their mandate and so the time had come for him to begin the process of fulfilling his promises to them.

The governor has shown these past three and half years that he is not the conventional politician who would discard the oath of office the moment he leaves the inauguration grounds, as many are wont to do. He has, in words and deeds, remained guided by that oath. And this is perhaps the reason he soon found himself on a collision course with those who expected him to be the ‘normal politician’ – those who sold him to the people of the state as the best material to govern them, but who would, along the line, realize they made a ‘mistake’ in their choice, completely ignoring God’s prerogative in installing leaders as it pleases Him.

Akwa Ibom is a state that occupies a special place in God’s heart. The full name of the state (Akwa Abasi Ibom, meaning Almighty God), did not come by happenstance. Those who gave the state that name knew that they were invoking God into its affairs, and that He would always have a hand in what transpires in the state at all times. And what better choice as governor at a time like this than a man with deep religious convictions and obeisance to God in all his actions!