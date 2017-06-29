Udom Emmanuel’s aide quits over ‘poor condition of service’

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has lost one of his special assistants, Mr. Chris Okorie, who resigned, on Wednesday, citing poor condition of service.

Okorie, a former chairman of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, was appointed special assistant on electoral matters (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District) by the governor on December 1, 2015, through a letter with reference number SSG/AKS/S/253/Vol. 13/245 signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Etekamba Umoren.

But, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Okorie, in a letter titled: Letter of Resignation of Appointment as Special Assistant on Electoral Matters (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District), and addressed to the governor through the SSG, lamented that 20 months after his appointment, he was yet to be assigned duties commensurate with his status and pedigree, even as he had not been provided with basic tools not to talk of office accommodation.

“Worst still, there is no hope that this situation would improve in the nearest future.

“Therefore, Your Excellency, I do hereby resign my appointment as special assistant on electoral matters with effect from today, 28th June, 2017, to enable me channel my energy into other activities which I believe will ultimately be to the benefit of our beloved state,” Okorie, a lawyer by profession, wrote.

When contacted, the special adviser on political and legislative affairs, Mr. Ekong Sampson, told Daily Sun that he was not fully briefed on Okorie’s resignation. He promised to communicate with our correspondent once he gets appropriate information on the matter.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that Okorie might have resigned from Udom’s team to officially join the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) which is gradually making some inroads into the state.

Ironically, his resignation just coincided with the decision of the state government to conduct the first local government election since Udom came to office more than two years ago.

The chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), Mrs. Gloria Ukpong, who disclosed this during a meeting with chairmen and secretaries of all registered political parties in the state, said the elections of council chairmen and councilors would specifically hold on Saturday, November 11, 2017, while run-off, if any would hold within seven days or soon after.