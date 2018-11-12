The governor may not have fully understood the nature of Nigerian politics to know that it is not a calling for gentlemen, but having dabbled into it, he soon learned the ropes. And rather than do as the Romans while in Rome, he has been able to bring finesse, polish, statesmanship and selfless leadership into the art of governance. This explains why he has withstood all manner of persecution to provide purposeful leadership to a state that is blessed with enough natural and human resources to be a beacon of light in the country.

No sooner had Udom assumed office as governor than he realised that his path was strewn with thorns and thistles, with obstacles erected at every step to make him fail. But not being a man given to cowardice, despite his quiet nature that may sometimes be misunderstood to mean weakness, he soon found a way to navigate the waters of treachery and betrayal that is characteristic of politics at that level of governance. Today, the state is the better for it.

Udom loves his people, and would do anything to put their interest first. He demonstrates this in the manner he has pursued implementation of the various programmes he has put in place to uplift their standard of living, with single-mindedness of purpose. He has been able to achieve this despite the various challenges he had to deal with from his first day in office. Some of those challenges manifested in the recent political developments in the state, which were designed to give the impression of a government that had fallen apart, headed by an unpopular leader that was not in control. But the result was the opposite.

It is to the credit of Udom’s intellectual and leadership qualities, and a clear manifestation of his acceptability by the larger segment of the population, that the party on which platform he became governor has not only remained intact, but has also become more united with support for his re-election, to enable him to continue to deliver on his election promises. The state legislature has thrown its weight behind him, while his cabinet has remained fiercely loyal to his administration. Simply put, what was expected to be an earthquake that would signpost the imminence of his political destruction turned out to be a non-event. Instead, it has made him more popular and endeared him more to the people, who yearn for his continuity in office beyond 2019.