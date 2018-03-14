Udom bans AMOC, pirates, other secret societies in Akwa Ibom

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has banned Pirates Confraternity, AMOC and other secret cult groups in the state.

The ban, which took effect from March 12, was sequel to the signing of a “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2018,” an offshoot of Criminal Code Law Cap. 38, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2000 of the state.

Signing the order on Monday, the governor said: “In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 70 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 38, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2000 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf. I, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria do hereby make the following Order:

“Proscription of cults, societies and groups (1) the cults, societies and groups, including Vikings; Black Axe; KKK; Buccaneers; Mafia; Luttox; (Junior Black Axe); Debam; Dewell; Icelanders; Red Skins; Pirates; Amorc; Akwa Marines; and Utoto Groups (419), are declared unlawful and forthwith proscribed in Akwa Ibom State

“In addition to the cults, societies and groups listed under sub paragraph (1) of this paragraph, the following cults, groups, or societies in the secondary and primary schools in Akwa Ibom State, including The Luttox; The Red Skins; St. Stephens; Dewell; Sept 11 Group; Secret Sons of Satan; King Cobra; J.V (JuniorVikings); Bats; Predators; Black Ladies; l) Black Cross; Scavengers; Skylolo; Sons of Nights; Blood Brotherhood; Junior Buccaneers; White Angels; and; Musket, are hereby declared illegal and forthwith proscribed.”

The governor in the prohibition order said activities of cult, society or group mentioned in paragraph one of the order are hereby prohibited and defaulters shall be prosecuted in accordance with the cultism, offensive Weapons and Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) 2004, or any other enabling law in that regard.

“This order may be cited as the Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2018 and shall come into force on the 12th day of March 2018. Made under my hand at Uyo this 12th day of March, 2018,” the order said.