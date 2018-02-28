The Sun News
Home / Sports / Udoji’s death a big loss to Kano –Galadimma

Udoji’s death a big loss to Kano –Galadimma

— 28th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has described the death of Kano Pillars defender, the Late Chinedu Udoji as a great loss to the state considering his contribution to the progress of Kano Pilars Football Club.

Galadima , a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) made the remarks, Tuesday, when he received the family of the deceased player, who died in an early morning auto-crash in the state capital last week.

According to him, the state governor, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje would fulfill his pledge to support the family of the deceased as was promised when the club conveyed the remains of the deceased to his family.

“We loved Chinedu Udoji and whatever we would do to honor him, we would do it because he deserves it” Galadima stated.

The leader of the family delegation and brother of the deceased, Mr. Anthony Udoji recalled that they were in the state to express their profound appreciation to the people and government of Kano for the way and manner they honored their late brother.

