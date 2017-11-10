The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - Udi council APC calls for by-election boycott
10th November 2017 - Gov. Bello extends 24-hrs curfew in Kogi Central
10th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari, CAN leaders in secret meeting
10th November 2017 - BUK emerges winner of maiden National Medical Quiz
10th November 2017 - You must face trial, court tells Evans, others
10th November 2017 - African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy
10th November 2017 - Fashola refutes allegations of fraud, diversion of $350m against power ministry
10th November 2017 - States yet to access N76b 2017 UBEC grant – Official
10th November 2017 - 10 years on, Xmas starts early for babies
10th November 2017 - Sokoto Cement declares N1.25bn profit
Home / Politics / Updates / Udi council APC calls for by-election boycott

Udi council APC calls for by-election boycott

— 10th November 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has said that it would not participate in the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) by-elections scheduled to hold Saturday in some political wards in the area.

ENSIEC, it was gathered, scheduled the by-election following complaints by the APC who alleged that the election was marred by malpractices but alleged the commission went ahead to declare a landslide victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Therefore, a statement signed on behalf of the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the APC by the council local government chairman, Mr Jude Anyadibe, urged the party supporters in Udi to ignore the call by ENSIEC for a by-election.

Anyadibe argued that the by-election would not be different from “the just concluded sham elections which purportedly took place in the state last Saturday.”

The statement read in part that: “We the entire executive leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of APC in Udi local government area, refer to the just concluded sham called elections which purportedly took place in Udi local government area on Saturday, November 4, 2017 and the intended by-elections scheduled to hold on the 11th November in the entire area.

“Strengthened by the decisions reached at a meeting of the APC ward chairman, councillorship and chairmanship candidates, local government executives and the chairman of Udi LGA, we hereby completely reject and dissociate ourselves from the purported sham called elections which took place on November 4, 2017. Following that decision, we are advising the good people of Udi to go about their normal businesses and pay no heed to the proposed by-elections as they will not be any different from the election fraud of November 4”.

Anyadibe said their decision not to participate in the by-election followed observations of “demonstrable inexperience, immorality, immaturity and inability to conduct elections that are free and fair; and that pays maximum regard to due process.”

He prayed for the immediate reconstitution of the ENSIEC to reflect an electoral umpire that is capable of conducting free and fair elections as enshrined under the Nigerian law

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Udi council APC calls for by-election boycott

— 10th November 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has said that it would not participate in the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) by-elections scheduled to hold Saturday in some political wards in the area. ENSIEC, it was gathered, scheduled the by-election following…

  • Gov. Bello extends 24-hrs curfew in Kogi Central

    — 10th November 2017

    FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Friday morning, extended the 24 hours curfew imposed on Kogi Central Senatorial District comprising of five local government areas in the state indefinitely. The governor, through one of his media aides was declared by 11:00 pm on an online medium, on Wednesday, the commencement…

  • BREAKING: Buhari, CAN leaders in secret meeting

    — 10th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). This is the first time President Buhari had met with the national body since he assumed office in 2015, having met with the northern CAN earlier. The CAN delegation is led by its President, Rev. Samson…

  • BUK emerges winner of maiden National Medical Quiz

    — 10th November 2017

      From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Bayero University Kano (BUK) has emerged winner of the maiden National Medical Quiz Competition organised by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for medical students across the country. BUK scored 51 points to beat six other regional winners at the grand finale of the competition that held at the Gombe…

  • You must face trial, court tells Evans, others

    — 10th November 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere Friday morning ruled that the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others have case to answer on two separate charges filed against them by the Lagos State Government . The two separate charges are on kidnap, pocession of firearms,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share