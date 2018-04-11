UCL: We’re on mission impossible –Buffon

Gigi Buffon wants Juventus to leave the Bernabeu with heads held high as they attempt the impossible with against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu today.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final ended 3-0 in Turin, so their hopes of turning this around are frankly slim. Juventus have won two of their eight away games against Real Madrid (D1 L5), winning 1-0 in February 1962, and 2-0 in November 2008.

“There have been some incredible comebacks in the history of the competition. I want to make it clear that in life you must attempt the impossible.

That is extra motivation for us and trying to leave the Bernabeu with positive sensations. “We’ll face it with the usual mentality, playing like Juventus. We’ll play with logic, tenacity, balance, good football and try to get the best possible result,” said the captain in his Press conference.

“There is a big gap, 3-0. The only way to believe in it is not going on wild flights of fancy and being confident we’ll make it thanks to some divine intervention.