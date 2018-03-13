The Sun News
13th March 2018 - UCL: Pogba out of Man Utd, Sevilla showdown
13th March 2018 - Pension fraud: SGF, AGF, Kano emir, others shun Reps panel
13th March 2018 - Restructuring, plot against North –Ganduje
13th March 2018 - Exercise restraint, learn to live in peace, Buhari urges Benue people
13th March 2018 - Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant
13th March 2018 - African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 
13th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3, injure 2 in Ebonyi
13th March 2018 - Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters
13th March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari
13th March 2018 - N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff
Manchester United are likely to be without Paul Pogba for today’s crucial Champions League tie against Sevilla after the France midfielder missed training on Monday morning.

Pogba was ruled out of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool through injury after a collision with a team-mate in the final minute of United’s last training session the day before.

Jose Mourinho was non-committal at the weekend about Pogba’s prospects of being available to face Sevilla but it now appears doubtful the Frenchman will feature.

Pogba was not among the squad that trained at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning ahead of the second leg of their delicately poised round of 16 tie at home to the Spanish side. United drew 0-0 in the first leg when they were indebted to a wonderful save from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Pogba’s absence marks the continuation of a troubled 2018 so far for the player, who was substituted in the defeats to Spurs and Newcastle and dropped for the games against Huddersfield, in the league, and the first leg against Sevilla owing to his poor form. Mourinho and Pogba have held talks although there appeared to be no lingering tension judging by the way the midfielder playfully gatecrashed a television interview his manager was conducting in the wake of the Liverpool win on Saturday.

Pension fraud: SGF, AGF, Kano emir, others shun Reps panel

— 13th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Ita-Oyo, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Governor of Central Bank(CBN), Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, failed to appear before the House of…

  • Restructuring, plot against North –Ganduje

    — 13th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the clamour for true federalism by some groups in the country as a plot against the North. The governor said this, yesterday, when he received a progress report of the Kano State Committee on True Federalism, at the Government House, yesterday. The panel…

  • Exercise restraint, learn to live in peace, Buhari urges Benue people

    — 13th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people of Benue to exercise restraint and learn to live in peace with one another. The President, who was in Benue on Monday following the sustained attacks on the people of the state by Fulani herdsmen since the beginning of the year, notably neither condoled the people nor…

  • Imo owes N200bn, bankrupt -Guber aspirant

    — 13th March 2018

    • Allegation frivolous -Government George Onyejiuwa, Owerri A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Pascal Ikenna Ejiogu, has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha has been finding it difficult to pay salaries and pensions because Imo State is bankrupt. Ejiogu, who stated this yesterday when he declared his ambition to run…

  • African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 

    — 13th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) has restrained the Nigerian government from taking further actions against the President of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and members of the group pending the decision of the commission on the complaint of the group against the government. The ACHPR,…

