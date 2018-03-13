UCL: Pogba out of Man Utd, Sevilla showdown

Manchester United are likely to be without Paul Pogba for today’s crucial Champions League tie against Sevilla after the France midfielder missed training on Monday morning.

Pogba was ruled out of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool through injury after a collision with a team-mate in the final minute of United’s last training session the day before.

Jose Mourinho was non-committal at the weekend about Pogba’s prospects of being available to face Sevilla but it now appears doubtful the Frenchman will feature.

Pogba was not among the squad that trained at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning ahead of the second leg of their delicately poised round of 16 tie at home to the Spanish side. United drew 0-0 in the first leg when they were indebted to a wonderful save from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Pogba’s absence marks the continuation of a troubled 2018 so far for the player, who was substituted in the defeats to Spurs and Newcastle and dropped for the games against Huddersfield, in the league, and the first leg against Sevilla owing to his poor form. Mourinho and Pogba have held talks although there appeared to be no lingering tension judging by the way the midfielder playfully gatecrashed a television interview his manager was conducting in the wake of the Liverpool win on Saturday.