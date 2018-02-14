The Sun News
UCL: No love on Valentine's Day for Real Madrid, PSG

UCL: No love on Valentine’s Day for Real Madrid, PSG

— 14th February 2018

Real Madrid continue their quest for three Champions League titles in succession when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Valentine’s Day.

Zinedine Zidane’s men swept all before them last season, but they have struggled for large portions of the current campaign and their La Liga performance in particular has been disappointing.

Nevertheless, having made history by defending the Champions League last year, they remain determined about their chances of clinching a historic third, but they must overcome Unai Emery’s formidable French outfit first.

PSG topped their group with ease, finishing first ahead of Bayern Munich, and they will be keen to make a statement to the rest of the continent by deposing the reigning champions.

Real Madrid may have won five titles in 2017 and back-to-back Champions Leagues, but they have looked a shadow of their former selves throughout the 2017-18 season.

Los Blancos are 17 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga and they were recently eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Leganes at the quarter-final stage. They have looked somewhat better in Europe, but even so, they had to settle for a second-place finish in Group H.

Despite that, Zidane is adamant that his charges have what it takes to win the Champions League for the third time in as many seasons and it is felt that the achievement of such a feat will absolve the team of their poor domestic displays.

However, in order to do that, they will have to overcome a PSG side that now features Neymar, the €222 million man who tormented them during his time at Barcelona. The Ligue 1 giants scored the most goals in the group stage, accumulating 25 strikes in six matches – including a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich – and they are thirsty for continental glory.

Knocking the crown off Madrid would instil even more belief in the Parisiens that they have what it takes to go on and clinch the top prize in European football, and they will be keen to put their best foot forward at the Bernabeu.

Zidane will have to make some changes in defence with Dani Carvajal suspended. Raphael Varane could potentially deputise for the Spaniard, meaning Nacho would partner Sergio Ramos.

Jesus Vallejo is injured, while midfielder Dani Ceballos is also considered a doubt.

There are slight concerns over the availability of Neymar, who is nursing an ankle knock, while Thiago Motta is unavailable, but other than that Emery has a clean bill of health.

Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

— 14th February 2018

Olabisi Olaleye Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them. He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently. According to him,…

  • Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty

    — 14th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives, yesterday, when lawmakers were divided over a motion which condemned the amnesty Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, granted some alleged criminals declared wanted in Rivers State. The debate was to later degenerate into a face-off first between Imo and Rivers lawmakers and later,…

  • FirstBank processes N1trn on 894 Quick Banking Channel

    — 14th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its 894 banking scheme recorded over N1 trillion worth of transactions with over N3 trillion worth of transactions projected to be processed this year alone. The 894 quick banking, a USSD based channel that enables customers to access banking services using any type of phone and…

  • Emir of Kano lauds Air Peace flight into northern Nigeria

    — 14th February 2018

    Louis Ibah  Air Peace Limited has commenced direct flight operations into the Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, as part of its route expansion programme for 2018.  The airline launched its inaugural flight on Monday with a Boeing 737-300 aircraft,  which departed the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at about 7.15am and arrived…

  • NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others

    — 14th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The NNPC Properties Limited (NPL), the real estate management company of the NNPC, says it has recovered a 92-hectre parcel of land on Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos; Royal Grove Estate, Port-Harcourt, and others in Abuja and Kaduna in what it termed aggressive commercial drive.       The NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ventures, Dr….

