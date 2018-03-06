The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield
6th March 2018 - Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career
6th March 2018 - Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy
6th March 2018 - How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo
6th March 2018 - 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha
5th March 2018 - First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 
5th March 2018 - Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje
5th March 2018 - Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha
5th March 2018 - How Nigeria can win World Cup, by President George Weah
5th March 2018 - Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili
Home / Sports / UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield

UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield

— 6th March 2018

Liverpool already have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League after thrashing Porto in last month’s first-leg in Portugal.

But Jurgen Klopp will be taking no chances when they arrive at Anfield tonight with the tie all but over after a 5-0 rout at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Reds looked in high spirits as they were put through their paces at Melwood on Monday afternoon ahead of looking to secure their first quarter-final berth in the competition in nine years. 

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also on target as Liverpool made light work of the Portuguese league leaders in the first-leg.

Fresh from a third successive Premier League win at the weekend, a 2-0 home win over Newcastle,  Liverpool’s James Milner insisted on Monday that, on their day, they can be a match for anyone in Europe.

‘We’re getting closer. We’re improving all the time and moving forward,’ Milner said. 

‘We’re learning to manage games better and that maturity is coming through.

‘You need to have that belief you can win it and we’ve proven we can beat anyone on our day. We’ve improved over the last couple of months, that’s game management.’

Though a date with Manchester United at Old Trafford lies on the horizon, Klopp is unlikely to make wholesale changes despite the five-goal advantage.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy

— 6th March 2018

• Group commends Wike’s development strides  Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State House of Assembly has rejected alteration number five, of the 1999 Constitution, which seeks to approbate the local government joint account and permit the councils to operate separate accounts.  The House further rejected alteration number nine, which seeks to permit the Independent National…

  • How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo

    — 6th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, in Asaba, led top executive members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to eulogise the late Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia and gave insight on how to sustain his legacies. Achuzia, a war veteran, former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Ikemba…

  • 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

    — 6th March 2018

    •Says gov can’t determine his destiny Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that Governor Rochas Okorocha cannot decide his destiny. He stated this yesterday while reacting to the recent comment by the Imo State governor that he can never be a governor…

  • First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has lamented the low participation of women in decision making bodies in the country. According to her, the role of women is one of the important determinants of development in any administration. She said this when at an audience with All Progressives Congress (APC)…

  • Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje

    — 5th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Impressed by the success recorded in the just concluded Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that a similar summit is to be held between the House of Assemblies of both states. While acknowledging their historical positions as legislators of the two most populated states in Nigeria,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share