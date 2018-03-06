UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield

Liverpool already have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League after thrashing Porto in last month’s first-leg in Portugal.

But Jurgen Klopp will be taking no chances when they arrive at Anfield tonight with the tie all but over after a 5-0 rout at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Reds looked in high spirits as they were put through their paces at Melwood on Monday afternoon ahead of looking to secure their first quarter-final berth in the competition in nine years.

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also on target as Liverpool made light work of the Portuguese league leaders in the first-leg.

Fresh from a third successive Premier League win at the weekend, a 2-0 home win over Newcastle, Liverpool’s James Milner insisted on Monday that, on their day, they can be a match for anyone in Europe.

‘We’re getting closer. We’re improving all the time and moving forward,’ Milner said.

‘We’re learning to manage games better and that maturity is coming through.

‘You need to have that belief you can win it and we’ve proven we can beat anyone on our day. We’ve improved over the last couple of months, that’s game management.’

Though a date with Manchester United at Old Trafford lies on the horizon, Klopp is unlikely to make wholesale changes despite the five-goal advantage.