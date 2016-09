Manchester City have announced their squad for the Champions League knockout stages, with Kelechi Iheanacho included in the squad.

The 19-year-old has been in good form for the Citizen this season though has played majorly as a substitute.

He joins Argentine forward Sergio Aguero and Nolito in Pep Guardiola’s three-man attack.

Meanwhile Cote d’Ivoire’s skipper Yaya Toure has been left out of the squad, a further indication he remains out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Having breezed aside Steaua Bucharest in the play-off, Manchester City will face Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic in Group C when the group phase begins.