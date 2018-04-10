The Sun News
UCL: Guardiola plots comeback against Liverpool

— 10th April 2018

Manchester City has a mountain to climb as the club look not to reach the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Liverpool.

A barnstorming opening 31 minutes of the first leg saw the Reds scored three goals before a valiant defensive display for the following hour shut out a previously free-scoring City side at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola came into the game having conceded three goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his managerial career, after being stunned by Manchester United in Saturday’s derby, but there are reasons to be optimistic.

City was down but certainly not out and can take inspiration from previous second-leg turnarounds in the Champions League.

The most impressive, and recent, was Barcelona’s staggering 6-5 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain after losing the first leg 4-0 last season.

Regarding three-goal deficits, Deportivo went down 4-1 away at AC Milan in 2003-04 before thumping the Italians 4-0 in the second leg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will find out just hours before kick-off whether Mohamed Salah will be fit or not to face Manchester City despite the Egyptian training on Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed they are still “not sure” over the forward’s fitness after he suffered a groin injury in the 3-0 first-leg win and missed Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby with Everton.

Salah trained with fitness coaches over the weekend and then took part with the rest of the team at Melwood on the eve of the game, but Klopp said the Reds must wait to see if he suffers any reaction on Tuesday.

Klopp said: “He is not sure 100 per cent. He was yesterday with the athletic coach, training.

Salah scored the opening goal in a dramatic night at Anfield last week but was forced off in the second half and immediately went down the tunnel for assessment.

