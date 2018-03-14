UCL: Chelsea must play as a team to defeat Barca –Conte

Antonio Conte has issued a stirring speech ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League Round of 16 return leg with Barcelona.

The Catalans were able to peg back the Londoners in the first leg with a Lionel Messi goal, enough to earn a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

“We have to work as a team and try to be ready to suffer the moments we have to suffer, and in every moment we have to know that we can have a chance to score.”, Conte told Chelsea’s official website.

“We play an important game, it won’t be easy, but we have to try to find the best solution to face this game”.

His Chelsea side is four points short of fourth place, a sorry defence of the Premier League title they won last season. Now, Conte needs his side to perform in Europe.

“We must be very good but when you play against this type of team, which I think is one of the best in the world, you must be prepared to suffer, in the same way we did in the first leg, where I think we were almost perfect.”

“This is not a [Chelsea] team with great experience; we have a lot of players who are playing their first or second season in the Champions League.”