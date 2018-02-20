The Sun News
20th February 2018 - Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari
20th February 2018 - UCL: Chelsea, Barca rekindle European rivalry
20th February 2018 - Nigerian events can be world-class with better coordination – Adeteju Dosekun, event management expert
20th February 2018 - FG  to name new refinery investors soon –Minister
20th February 2018 - SON warns against substandard lubricants, sensitises stakeholders on quality
20th February 2018 - Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection
20th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7bn
20th February 2018 - FG targets $40bn oil projects in five years
20th February 2018 - $200m intervention fund not national cake, NCDMB warns operators
UCL: Chelsea, Barca rekindle European rivalry

Today, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea welcomes a Barcelona side who is seven points clear at the top of La Ligain an intriguing first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Chelsea match against  Barcelona had taken on something of a mythical status in recent times, as football battles go but on paper, Barcelona are the overwhelming favourites even despite the fact they do not have home advantage for this encounter. 

Conte’s side had won just four of their previous 12 matches in all competitions while La Liga leaders Barca have only lost once all season.

However, Chelsea had fared well in recent meetings with Barcelona.

The Premier League side was unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against Barcelona. They also beat them in the semi-finals in 2012 on their way to winning the trophy.

“To play against Barcelona is a great challenge for us,” said head coach Antonio Conte. “This type of game must give us great enthusiasm. We must be excited to play, especially against this team.

“I consider Barcelona one of the best teams in the world. You have to try and compete with them at this level. It won’t be easy, for sure, but we must have the right confidence and then we’ll see what happens.”

Chelsea and Barcelona are facing each other for the 13th time in the Champions League, the fifth-most played fixture in the competition. They hadn’t played each other since April 2012 – Chelsea won 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona had won only one of their six away games against Chelsea in the Champions League (D1 L4), it was in February 2006 (2-1). They have also never kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14. However, they are winless in their last six knockout games (D3 L3).

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Latest

Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari

— 20th February 2018

…As NIPS opens in Abuja Uche Usim, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday assured that the ongoing war against corruption will be sustained until a new image of the country was created. Speaking at the opening of the first Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, the President, who was represented by the Secretary to the…

  • FG  to name new refinery investors soon –Minister

    — 20th February 2018

    …May bar IOCs from shipping out crude The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would soon unveil the private investors in refineries in a bid to further boost the nation’s refining capacity. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachukwu, said he wants Nigeria to have a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the…

  • SON warns against substandard lubricants, sensitises stakeholders on quality

    — 20th February 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji; Tony John, Port The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has regretted widespread sale of adulterated and substandard lubricants in the country, despite concerted efforts towards curbing the problem. SON’s Director General, Osita Abuloma, told stakeholders during a workshop yesterday in Igbo-Etche, Rivers State,  that despite several raids carried out in the past, some people are still…

  • Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection

    — 20th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Lagos State Governor,  Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, has abolished cash payment for all forms of revenue collection in the State effective March 1 . The Governor stated this at the flag off of payment platforms for all revenues in the state. He urged Lagosians to avail themselves of the flexibility of the payment…

  • NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts

    — 20th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has reiterated its support to the Federal Government’s efforts at re-branding Nigeria, describing its 2018 annual marketing conference, billed for Abuja, February 15, as one of such efforts aimed at using marketing to project the image of the country. Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the…

