The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - UCL: Barcelona, Juventus renew rivalry
12th September 2017 - Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni
12th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Obiogbolu, Ubah, others challenge Obaze’s candidature
12th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Reconciliation: Uba shuned me –Nwoye
12th September 2017 - Women must never settle for inferior positions – Eta, DG, National Centre for Women Development
12th September 2017 - Dangote-led presidential flood committee donates N250m to Benue victims
12th September 2017 - How we got out of recession
12th September 2017 - Hajj: Another Kebbi pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
12th September 2017 - Osinbajo, Boroh, others visit Ondo today
12th September 2017 - Federal workers threaten strike over salary arrears
Home / Sports / UCL: Barcelona, Juventus renew rivalry

UCL: Barcelona, Juventus renew rivalry

— 12th September 2017

Barcelona and Juventus will renew their rivalry when they meet at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League today.

The two sides will be meeting in the competition for the third time in the last four years. Barcelona won their fifth and most recent Champions League title when they defeated Juventus in the final in 2015, while Juventus knocked Barcelona out of the competition in the quarterfinals last season.

This will be Barcelona’s 22nd appearance in the competition, which matches Real Madrid and Porto for the most all-time, and their 14th consecutive appearance — second only to Real Madrid. Barcelona have, however, won their group on 18 occasions, a Champions League record.

They enter with a 21-game unbeaten streak at home in the competition, dating to a loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semifinals on May 1, 2013. That run includes 19 victories and two draws — one of which was against Juventus in the quarterfinals last season.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s Soccer Power Index (SPI), Barcelona enter with a 96 percent chance of advancing beyond Group D, while Juventus have an 86 percent chance of doing so.

The runners-up to Real Madrid last season, Juventus went unbeaten away from home in the Champions League, with the draw against Barcelona in the quarterfinals marking the only time they failed to win a game. They did not concede a goal for 690 minutes, the second-longest run behind only Arsenal in 2005-06, and kept six clean sheets during that span.

Currently atop the Serie A table, Juventus have scored 10 goals through their first three games, marking the first time they have done so since 1981.

Paulo Dybala, who has scored five of those goals, and Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi are the joint top scorers in Serie A this season. The two are second only to Monaco’s Radamel Falcao and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, who have each scored seven goals.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has also scored five goals, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday. Messi, though, has not scored in any of his three games against Juventus.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni

— 12th September 2017

By Sunday Ani The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state,  Segun Oni, has made it clear that he was never imposed on his people as governor by the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview with some journalists in his country home, Ifaki, in Ekiti state, the…

  • Anambra guber: Obiogbolu, Ubah, others challenge Obaze’s candidature

    — 12th September 2017

    …As PDP hears appeal today From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Dr. Alex Obiogbolu,Ifeanyi Ubah and two others have appealed the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Anambra State, won by  Oseloka Obazee. Obazee, a former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) had polled 672 votes to emerge as the PDP candidate for…

  • Anambra guber: Reconciliation: Uba shuned me –Nwoye

    — 12th September 2017

    …APC appeal panel resumes sitting From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary appeal committee which would decide the fate of Tony Nwoye who emerged as the party’s standard bearer for the Anambra State governorship election began sitting in Abuja yesterday. The party’s primary has been marred by allegations of irregularities and imposition…

  • Hajj: Another Kebbi pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

    — 12th September 2017

    From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin-Kebbi A woman pilgrim, identified as Hajia Rashida  Yusuf Musa, wife of the Executive Chairman of Shanga Local Government, Aminu Muhammad Arziki, has died in Saudi Arabia.   Daily Sun gathered that  she died on Sunday afternoon, after completing her hajj exercise.  Three pilgrims from Kebbi State died while performing this year’s…

  • Osinbajo, Boroh, others visit Ondo today

    — 12th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, today, lead a Federal Government’s delegation to Ondo State, for the Niger Delta summit. The summit, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will draw participants from the six Niger Delta states. Also expected at the summit are the Minister of State for Niger Delta…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share