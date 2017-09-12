UCL: Barcelona, Juventus renew rivalry

Barcelona and Juventus will renew their rivalry when they meet at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League today.

The two sides will be meeting in the competition for the third time in the last four years. Barcelona won their fifth and most recent Champions League title when they defeated Juventus in the final in 2015, while Juventus knocked Barcelona out of the competition in the quarterfinals last season.

This will be Barcelona’s 22nd appearance in the competition, which matches Real Madrid and Porto for the most all-time, and their 14th consecutive appearance — second only to Real Madrid. Barcelona have, however, won their group on 18 occasions, a Champions League record.

They enter with a 21-game unbeaten streak at home in the competition, dating to a loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semifinals on May 1, 2013. That run includes 19 victories and two draws — one of which was against Juventus in the quarterfinals last season.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s Soccer Power Index (SPI), Barcelona enter with a 96 percent chance of advancing beyond Group D, while Juventus have an 86 percent chance of doing so.

The runners-up to Real Madrid last season, Juventus went unbeaten away from home in the Champions League, with the draw against Barcelona in the quarterfinals marking the only time they failed to win a game. They did not concede a goal for 690 minutes, the second-longest run behind only Arsenal in 2005-06, and kept six clean sheets during that span.

Currently atop the Serie A table, Juventus have scored 10 goals through their first three games, marking the first time they have done so since 1981.

Paulo Dybala, who has scored five of those goals, and Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi are the joint top scorers in Serie A this season. The two are second only to Monaco’s Radamel Falcao and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, who have each scored seven goals.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has also scored five goals, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday. Messi, though, has not scored in any of his three games against Juventus.