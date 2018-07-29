The battle between Okorocha and Madumere has polarised the party and ipso facto the state. James Mattis once reminded us that “Be the hunter, not the hunted: Never allow your unit to be caught with its guard down” The governor forgets in his obsession to get even that there is no crying in fishing. Just lots of swearing. In his disdain for his deputy he fails to reckon with a classical creed of hunters that it is fruitless to expect them to apologise for being hunters and that “if it flies it dies, if it hops it drops, if it hooks, it cooks.” Universally, a hunter must stalk his prey until the hunter becomes the hunted; then the prey becomes the predator. Then the predator and the hunter fight” If this theory holds, then the battle is just about to begin in all sensations.

