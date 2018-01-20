The Sun News
Latest
20th January 2018 - Uche Elendu I would have been dead
20th January 2018 - I may end up marrying an actor –Juliet Patrick, actress
20th January 2018 - Agriculture and economic diversification in 2018
20th January 2018 - I’m now happily married – Oma Nnadi, actress
20th January 2018 - Adeieye Opeyemi 08164801730 [email protected]
20th January 2018 - Voyage on the lagoon
20th January 2018 - Carpenter rapes daughter
20th January 2018 - Militants abduct 5 oil workers in Niger Delta
20th January 2018 - Managing Akwa United, my toughest job as a football person –Bassey
20th January 2018 - Croatia’ll determine my future with Nigeria –Rohr
Home / Entertainment / Uche Elendu I would have been dead

Uche Elendu I would have been dead

— 20th January 2018

Looking back at some memorable moments of her life, delectable actress, Uche Elendu has every cause to thank God.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the thespian recounted how she survived a car accident that claimed the life of a driver and left her unconscious. She narrated: “There are actually few evergreen moments of my life, but I will mention just two that left people dumbfounded. Some years back, when I was coming back from a movie location, by the special grace of God I survived a ghastly motor accident involving my car and a lorry at a junction in the night. The lorry had no headlights, so I didn’t see it coming. As I drove across the junction, the lorry ran into me from the side. I lost consciousness; I didn’t even know what was happening until I came to in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the lorry driver didn’t make it, and anybody who had seen how my vehicle was wrecked wouldn’t have believed that the driver of the car survived. I had my family and friends praying for me, so I pulled through, all thanks to God.

Since that day, I have never stopped thanking God for sparing my life, because not everyone in my situation would have been so lucky.”

The mother of two adorable girls also shared her childbearing testimony. “On two occasions, childbearing were trying moments for me. My first child came after over 14 hours of intense labour and complications. Worse still, she came out lifeless, but God in his infinite mercies used a nurse to resuscitate her. Having my second angel after nine years of having the first child wasn’t easy at all, but honestly, these things just make me more assured that I am special and I am indeed a child of grace.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Carpenter rapes daughter

— 20th January 2018

A 45-year-old carpenter, Olumide Akinleye, who allegedly cohabited with and raped his own daughter, is to remain behind bars pending judgment, an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered in Ibadan on Friday. Chief Magistrate Modina Akanni, who gave the ruling, said Akinleye should be remanded in prison. The randy father had admitted committing the offence. Akinleye,…

  • Militants abduct 5 oil workers in Niger Delta

    — 20th January 2018

    Suspected militants have abducted five oil workers in Nigeria’s restive Niger Delta region, an area regularly hit by militant attacks and abductions. The militants seized the workers on Wednesday near the Ajoki community, which borders Edo and Delta States, said Delta State police spokesperson, Andrew Aniamaka. “The police in partnership with the military are working…

  • El-Rufai backpedals, asks sacked teachers to reapply

    — 20th January 2018

    The Kaduna State Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) says the 21,780 primary school teachers sacked by Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i should reapply. The state NUT Chairman, Audu Amba, said in Kaduna yesterday that the affected teachers would reapply, sit for another examination and if they pass, will be reinstated to their previous positions….

  • Buhari, don’t run in 2019 –Amb. Hagher

    — 20th January 2018

    Former Nigeria’s envoy to Canada and Mexico, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher is a blunt Nigerian who tells it as it is. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, the erstwhile Minister of Steel spoke on his January 5 open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which went viral three days after; the current herdsmen-farmers’ crises and the…

  • Herdsmen killings, big dent on Buhari’s govt –Ben Obi

    — 20th January 2018

    Senator Ben Obi is a former presidential adviser on Inter -Party Affairs and immediate past National Secretary, Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with Iheanacho Nwosu, he examines happenings in the country, especially the activities of herdsmen. He claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led -government has disappointed Nigerians on…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share