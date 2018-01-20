Uche Elendu I would have been dead

Looking back at some memorable moments of her life, delectable actress, Uche Elendu has every cause to thank God.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the thespian recounted how she survived a car accident that claimed the life of a driver and left her unconscious. She narrated: “There are actually few evergreen moments of my life, but I will mention just two that left people dumbfounded. Some years back, when I was coming back from a movie location, by the special grace of God I survived a ghastly motor accident involving my car and a lorry at a junction in the night. The lorry had no headlights, so I didn’t see it coming. As I drove across the junction, the lorry ran into me from the side. I lost consciousness; I didn’t even know what was happening until I came to in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the lorry driver didn’t make it, and anybody who had seen how my vehicle was wrecked wouldn’t have believed that the driver of the car survived. I had my family and friends praying for me, so I pulled through, all thanks to God.

Since that day, I have never stopped thanking God for sparing my life, because not everyone in my situation would have been so lucky.”

The mother of two adorable girls also shared her childbearing testimony. “On two occasions, childbearing were trying moments for me. My first child came after over 14 hours of intense labour and complications. Worse still, she came out lifeless, but God in his infinite mercies used a nurse to resuscitate her. Having my second angel after nine years of having the first child wasn’t easy at all, but honestly, these things just make me more assured that I am special and I am indeed a child of grace.”