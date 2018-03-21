The Sun News
Home / National / UBTH seeks partnership with UNIBEN for effective health delivery

UBTH seeks partnership with UNIBEN for effective health delivery

— 21st March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin City

Chairman Board of Management, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Bashorun Adedoja Adewolu, on Tuesday, called on the Management of the University of Benin to partner the University  of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in the area of research and training for effective health delivery system in the country.

Adewolu made the appeal during a courtesy call on the Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, in Benin City.

Bashorun said the institution and the UBTH had always been partners in progress and such must be sustained to be able to cater for the health of the Nigerian  populace.

“To make the Teaching Hospital meaningful, we need your cooperation and that is why you see the decree that set up the hospital to make provision for the University representative to be a member of the Board.

“There cannot be a teaching hospital without a University. I was a member of the Board of University of Abuja. At that time, there was dichotomy between the University and the Teaching Hospital. Back then, I approach the vice chancellor to say you cannot be in the university without a hospital, even when you have a faculty of medicine. What I want to say here is that, we were the first board to set up the Gwagwadala Teaching Hospital in Abuja and of course they are following UBTH and UNIBEN,” he said.

Chairman, Board of Management who appreciated  the immense contributions of the founding fathers of the hospital, late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, said there was need to sustain his legacies pointing that such can only be achieved through research and educational training of medical practitioners in the hospital .

On his part, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Faraday Orunmwense,  assured the UBTH Board Chairman of the needed support to the Teaching Hospital adding “that there is no gap between UBTH and UNIBEN.”

