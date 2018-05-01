The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria
1st May 2018 - Foundation to spend N1b to save indigent lives
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: Umahi places embargo on employment in Ebonyi
1st May 2018 - Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants
1st May 2018 - May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries
1st May 2018 - Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu
1st May 2018 - Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses
1st May 2018 - Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan
1st May 2018 - Asset recovery: Panel withdraws Uwajeh’s appointment
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura
Home / National / UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria
BASIC EDUCATION

UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria

— 1st May 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has explained why it embarked on National Personnel Audit (NPA) of private and public basic education facilities in Nigeria, eight years after the previous exercise was done.

The Commission said it was worried that no accurate data and information was available for policy makers and international development partners to use in planning and implementation of education development programmes in Nigeria.

It was particularly concerned that the media has consistently assume that over 10.5 school age children are out of school, insisting that the figure was incorrect.

Its executive secretary, Dr. Hammid Bobboyi, who superintended over the flag-off ceremony of the nationwide exercise in Abuja, confirmed that absence of accurate data for use by policy makers and international organizations has left them with the option of “guess work” and “estimation”.

He explained that the audit exercise will be undertaken in two phases. “First phase will cover states in the three geopolitical zones in the south, while the second phase will cover states in three geopolitical zones in the north.”

Bobboyi said that ICT would play a prominent role in the 2018 exercise, insisting that its application would obviously minimize human error resulting in perfect or near perfect result.

He added: “the portal was designed to accommodate details of every public and private basic education facility in Nigeria, including the details of the teachers, using a unique identification code that would guarantee easy enumeration, collation and processing of the data.

“The exercise is also expected to provide baseline data required for proper educational planning in the system and create a reliable database on pupils’ enrolment, determine the number and quality of teaching and non-teaching staff in the system.”

Minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in his remarks described the exercise as the answer to inaccurate information and data being used in the media, particularly the one that states that “10.5 million children of school age were out of school.”

He thus challenged UBEC to reciprocate the trust and support it received from the Federal Government and development partners, by producing results that would receive less criticisms from the public.

Representatives of UNICEF, UNESCO and other development partners were happy with the Federal Government for embarking on such personnel audit exercise, with hope that it would help them in planning and implementation of education programmes.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BASIC EDUCATION

UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria

— 1st May 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has explained why it embarked on National Personnel Audit (NPA) of private and public basic education facilities in Nigeria, eight years after the previous exercise was done. The Commission said it was worried that no accurate data and information was available for policy makers and international…

  • Foundation to spend N1b to save indigent lives

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An Enugu-based humanitarian organisation, Professor Stan Chinedu Ani PROFSCA Foundation, has said it would spend N1 billion to save lives of indigent citizens with serious medical challenges. This money would be realised from a N1,000 donation targeted from over one million people across the globe which would be used to the rescue…

  • MAY DAY UMAHI

    Workers’ Day: Umahi places embargo on employment in Ebonyi

    — 1st May 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Unemployed graduates in Ebonyi State were shocked by Governor David Umahi, on Tuesday, when he announcement that there would be no further recruitment of new workers in the state until welfare packages demanded by the state workforce were met. Governor Umahi made the announcement while addressing workers during the May Day celebration…

  • LALONG SERVANTS

    Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants

    — 1st May 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state. Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses…

  • REVITALISATION INDUSTRIES

    May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Workers of Enugu State have called on the state government to revamp key industries, companies and corporations in the state to create more job opportunities to the teeming youths and school leavers. They noted that the high rate of unemployment has become a time-bomb for the nation which needed urgent solution to…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share