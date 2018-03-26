The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax
26th March 2018 - Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias
26th March 2018 - court quashes efcc’s declaration of Benedict Peters as ‘wanted’
26th March 2018 - Rita O 08148826332
26th March 2018 - 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attack: IPOB backs Danjuma’s call
25th March 2018 - ‘Call to Anarchy’ – APC condemns Danjuma comment
25th March 2018 - IGP okays marine base for Edo
25th March 2018 - Nigerian internet subscribers more than 100 million – NCC
Home / Business / Cover / UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax

UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax

— 26th March 2018

…Recommends N0.85 dividend

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, showing strong growth in the contribution and market share from all its subsidiaries across the continent. The bank’s audited results showed that gross earnings grew to N462 billion, up by 20 per cent from N314 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2016.

According to the report released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the group delivered a strong 16 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax of N105 billion, compared to N90.6 billion in the 2016 financial year. The profit after tax also leaped to N78.6 billion, an 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to N72.3 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, the bank’s subsidiaries outside Nigeria contributed a third of its top-line and 45 per cent of the profit for the year, a remarkable improvement from 31 per cent contribution made by the offshore offices in 2016. Market analysts, say the development affirms the success of the bank’s expansion strategy, with target of 50 per cent contributions by 2020.

Furthermore UBA’s operating income grew to N326.6 billion, a 20.6 per cent increase compared to N270.9 billion recorded in 2016. This, according to analysts, affirms the capacity of the group to deliver strong performance through varying economic cycles and challenging business environment.

The audited results also showed that the bank’s total assets peaked at N4.07 trillion, translating into 16.1 per cent year-on-year growth from the figure of N3.50 trillion recorded as at 2016 financial year. In the 2017 financial year, UBA’s net loans achieved a prudent 9.7 per cent growth at N1.65 trillion, while the customer deposits grew to N2.73 trillion, representing 10 per cent YoY growth on N2.49 trillion recorded in 2016 financial year. Reflecting a strong internal capital generation, the bank’s shareholders’ fund also soared 18.2 per cent to N529.4 billion in the 2017 financial year.

Subject to the approvals of the shareholders, the board of UBA Plc proposed a final dividend of 65 kobo per every share of 50 kobo each. This final dividend proposal is in addition to the 20 kobo per share interim dividend paid after the audit of the 2017 half year financial statements, thus putting the total dividend for 2017 financial year at 85 kobo per share.

Commenting on the result, Kennedy Uzoka, UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, “the results underlines the success of our strategy of expanding across Africa, diversifying revenues and capturing the broader business opportunities inherent in Africa’s growth.

The results reinforce the sustainability of our business model and the capacity to deliver superior long-term return to shareholders as the economic and business environment improves.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax

— 26th March 2018

…Recommends N0.85 dividend United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, showing strong growth in the contribution and market share from all its subsidiaries across the continent. The bank’s audited results showed that gross earnings grew to N462 billion, up by 20 per cent…

  • Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias

    — 26th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has described the statement attributed to former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, that the military was providing cover and colluding with militias and other criminal groups to attack and kill innocent Nigerians across the country, as “unfortunate.” The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-General Texas Chukwu, who…

  • court quashes efcc’s declaration of Benedict Peters as ‘wanted’

    — 26th March 2018

    A high court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has quashed the declaration of executive vice chairman of Aiteo, Benedict Peters, as “wanted” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a judgement given on March 22, 2017, the court stated that the anti-graft agency has no power to declare Peters or anyone…

  • 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate

    — 26th March 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje  The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NiM) has endorsed a steering team co-chaired by legal luminary and rights advocate, Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and a medical expert and son of former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa,  Abduljalil, to agree on a strategy plan and presidential candidate for the coalition, ahead of the 2019…

  • Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG

    — 26th March 2018

    • Says 6 girls unaccounted for   • No information yet on Leah Sharibu –IGP Chukwudi Nweje; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri federal Government has said 113 girls were abducted from the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, contrary to earlier reports that 110 were taken.      It also…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share