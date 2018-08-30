The UAE’s empowerment of women, girls

field, women currently hold 30% of positions in the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which comprised 234 women employees in 2017, including women ambassadors and diplomats representing the UAE abroad. Moreover, the UAE has made remarkable progress in reducing gender disparities in girls’ education in schools and higher education, with more than 70 percent of girls graduating from universities. In the economic field and in the business world, women have set themselves as partners, making up 46.6% of the total workforce, holding 66% of the jobs of the public sector, 30% of which are decision-making positions. Furthermore, 23,000 businesswomen manage projects worth about USD15 billion in the UAE. The Government of the United Arab Emirates has made the theme “Empowerment of Women and Girls” as one of three thematic areas of action underpinning the country’s international aid policy for 2017-2021. It is also one of the focal points of strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. More than 14 percent of total international aid contributed by the United Arab Emirates in 2016 was devoted to empowering women and girls around the world. After deducting bilateral support to government budgets, which accounts for more than half of the value of foreign aid contributed by the UAE in 2016, the proportion of aid allotted to the promotion gender equality and women’s empowerment accounts for nearly one-third of total aid. READ ALSO: IMF’s advice on gender equality, the economy Among the international aid projects that contribute to this essential causeare: women’s vocational training and support for women entrepreneurs in low and middle-income countries and support for more than 100 projects in the health sector for women and children. In Afghanistan, the UAE supported the saffron industry where women hold 80 percent of the production business. In Sri Lanka, the UAE also provided financial support to an institute dedicated to women’s empowerment.

Infrastructure – one of the main objectives of the UAE’s international assistance – is one of the key drivers of change in women’s empowerment. Improving infrastructure contributes to increased mobility and market access, and reduces the amount of time spent on unpaid housework, leaving more time for productivity and contribution to the economy. The UAE is fully committed to empowering women and girls in entrepreneurship and has thus donated USD 50 million to the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (WeFi). This initiative will help mobilize more than USD1 billion in funding for women entrepreneurs. The UAE is also committed to making the necessary tools available to women and to supporting them through opportunities. The “1000 Leaders” initiative is one example reflecting such action, whereby the state will provide training and opportunities for present and future generations of women, to empower them and enable them to hone their skills and abilities to become leaders in the sectors of activity of their choice, in an effort to reverse social prejudices about the division of gender roles and capacities, and relegate them to the past. The UAE has developed a comprehensive system of national policies and strategies to promote and guarantee human rights and fundamental freedoms. In 2015, the United Arab Emirates established the UAE Gender Balance Council, which aims to reduce gender disparity and work towards achieving gender balance in the public and private sectors, particularly in decision-making. On the other hand, the UAE adopted several national policies and strategies aimed at empowering women in the UAE and strengthening their status in all sectors, by launching a National Strategy for Women’s Empowerment and Entrepreneurship 2015-2021, which aims to empower and build the capacity of Emirati women to overcome the