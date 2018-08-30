– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Hopes and dreams deferred in self-exile
30th August 2018 - Beware the Ides of March
30th August 2018 - NDDC and Ndoma-Egba’s proactive leadership
30th August 2018 - I’m best suited to continue where Aregbesola stops – Oyetola
30th August 2018 - I remain candidate to beat – Adeoti
30th August 2018 - Why I want to succeed Aregbesola – Fabiyi
30th August 2018 - The candidates, their antecedents
30th August 2018 - Voices from the street on Osun guber
30th August 2018 - Oyo: Authority violence on display
30th August 2018 - Stop these mindless killings
Home / Cover / Opinion / The UAE’s empowerment of women, girls
EMPOWERMENT

The UAE’s empowerment of women, girls

— 30th August 2018

Fahad Obaid AlTaffag

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has adopted a powerful stance in empowering women, setting new standards based on a unique model drawn from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE. This approach perpetuates the current leadership’s vision for the future, whereby women stand as active partners and contributors in the country’s development process and play a vital role in raising future generations.

READ ALSO: UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values

The UAE Constitution guarantees equal rights for women and men. The country is leading the way in a number of regional and global indexes on gender equality and women’s achievements, education and literacy, women’s employment, and respect for women among several social and economic indicators and other indicators.

The country’s constitution supports the participation of Emirati women in decision-making, a core component of economic empowerment. In December 2014, the UAE Cabinet adopted a decision imposing the appointment of women on the boards of directors of all institutions and government agencies, setting the proportion of female representation at 15% in government institutions. Nine women sit on the Federal National Council for the 16th legislature, representing 22.5% of 40 members. Furthermore, women make up 27% of the new Cabinet formed in 2016 which includes nine women ministers, one of whom is the youngest minister appointed to Cabinet (23 years).

The UAE Gender Balance Council was established in 2015 as a federal agency dedicated to scaling up the UAE’s efforts to achieve gender balance across all sectors nationwide, and in decision-making positions. Women are actively involved in the judiciary sector with several women judges and prosecutors, as well as a significant female presence in the police and the military. In the diplomatic

field, women currently hold 30% of positions in the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which comprised 234 women employees in 2017, including women ambassadors and diplomats representing the UAE abroad.

Moreover, the UAE has made remarkable progress in reducing gender disparities in girls’ education in schools and higher education, with more than 70 percent of girls graduating from universities. In the economic field and in the business world, women have set themselves as partners, making up 46.6% of the total workforce, holding 66% of the jobs of the public sector, 30% of which are decision-making positions. Furthermore, 23,000 businesswomen manage projects worth about USD15 billion in the UAE. The Government of the United Arab Emirates has made the theme “Empowerment of Women and Girls” as one of three thematic areas of action underpinning the country’s international aid policy for 2017-2021. It is also one of the focal points of strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

More than 14 percent of total international aid contributed by the United Arab Emirates in 2016 was devoted to empowering women and girls around the world. After deducting bilateral support to government budgets, which accounts for more than half of the value of foreign aid contributed by the UAE in 2016, the proportion of aid allotted to the promotion gender equality and women’s empowerment accounts for nearly one-third of total aid.

READ ALSO: IMF’s advice on gender equality, the economy

Among the international aid projects that contribute to this essential causeare: women’s vocational training and support for women entrepreneurs in low and middle-income countries and support for more than 100 projects in the health sector for women and children. In Afghanistan, the UAE supported the saffron industry where women hold 80 percent of the production business. In Sri Lanka, the UAE also provided financial support to an institute dedicated to women’s empowerment.

Infrastructure – one of the main objectives of the UAE’s international assistance – is one of the key drivers of change in women’s empowerment. Improving infrastructure contributes to increased mobility and market access, and reduces the amount of time spent on unpaid housework, leaving more time for productivity and contribution to the economy.

The UAE is fully committed to empowering women and girls in entrepreneurship and has thus donated USD 50 million to the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (WeFi). This initiative will help mobilize more than USD1 billion in funding for women entrepreneurs. The UAE is also committed to making the necessary tools available to women and to supporting them through opportunities. The “1000 Leaders” initiative is one example reflecting such action, whereby the state will provide training and opportunities for present and future generations of women, to empower them and enable them to hone their skills and abilities to become leaders in the sectors of activity of their choice, in an effort to reverse social prejudices about the division of gender roles and capacities, and relegate them to the past.

The UAE has developed a comprehensive system of national policies and strategies to promote and guarantee human rights and fundamental freedoms. In 2015, the United Arab Emirates established the UAE Gender Balance Council, which aims to reduce gender disparity and work towards achieving gender balance in the public and private sectors, particularly in decision-making.

On the other hand, the UAE adopted several national policies and strategies aimed at empowering women in the UAE and strengthening their status in all sectors, by launching a National Strategy for Women’s Empowerment and Entrepreneurship 2015-2021, which aims to empower and build the capacity of Emirati women to overcome the

difficulties encountered in their participation in all areas. It also aims at increasing the participation of Emirati women in development and improving their status at the regional and international levels.

As part of its commitment to human rights conventions to which it is a party and to submit Universal Period Review report, the UAE exerts all efforts to follow-up on the implementation of recommendations and has submitted its second UPR report on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) before the competent committee in November 2015.

As part of the voluntary pledges for the appointment of the United Arab Emirates for the members of the Human Rights Council for the period 2016-2018, the United Arab Emirates provided support to UN Women, towards the opening of UN Women’s Communications office in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE and UN Women signed the convention on the establishment of the special communication office with member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in July 2016 in Abu Dhabi, and the office was officially inaugurated in October 2016. The Women’s General Union provided the necessary facilities and funding for the opening of the office.

In 2009, the UAE acceded to the United Nations Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (Palermo Protocol). The United Arab Emirates are also founding members of the United Friends in the fight against human trafficking, created in September 2010, on the sidelines of the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

READ ALSO: Tackling human trafficking

Women continue to be the backbone of the UAE, but also around the world. The UAE believes that progress in the area of women’s rights is essential to building a contemporary society based on tolerance and inclusion.

______________________

AlTaffag, Ambassador United Arab Emirates Embassy, Nigeria
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONTINUE

I’m best suited to continue where Aregbesola stops – Oyetola

— 30th August 2018

I believe I am well positioned to be able to continue to build on the foundations already laid, especially with my experience both in the private and public sectors Ismail Omipidan Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, is the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Before his emergence as the candidate of the party, he…

  • CANDIDATE

    I remain candidate to beat – Adeoti

    — 30th August 2018

    Alhaji Moshood Adeoti is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He left the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest following perceived attempt to deliberately scheme him out of the party’s governorship primary. He is the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). He speaks on why he remains…

  • WANT

    Why I want to succeed Aregbesola – Fabiyi

    — 30th August 2018

    Even if we want to go into debt, we should see the outcome of the debt the government collected on the faces of the people as regards the standard of living of the people Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Prof. Oluwaseyi Fabiyi was until recently a consultant with the United Nations. He had also taught in different…

  • CANDIDATES

    The candidates, their antecedents

    — 30th August 2018

    The candidates being paraded by the four parties are not just strong, but are politicians who have the support of masses across the country. Gbolagunte Bamigbola Akure and Clement Adeyi Osogbo With the completion of the governorship primary election and subsequent emergence of the governorship candidates of all the political parties in Osun State, the…

  • OSUN GUBER

    Voices from the street on Osun guber

    — 30th August 2018

    Only time can tell who wins the next governorship election in Osun State because a lot of issues are already unfolding now. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure As far as the September 22 governorship election in Osun State is concerned, many factors will play prominent roles in the election. Number one is the incumbent governor who has…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share