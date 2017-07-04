The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands
4th July 2017 - Cleric worried over growing hardship in Nigeria
4th July 2017 - Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family
4th July 2017 - Hanoi bans motorbikes in city centre from 2030
4th July 2017 - Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza
4th July 2017 - 8, 000’violent’ protesters expected at G20 summit
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Etisalat Board dissolved over loan fraud
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Three killed as Badoo Boys strike in Lagos
4th July 2017 - Philippine Supreme Court upholds Duterte’s martial law declaration
4th July 2017 - UN, AU agree to foster stronger relationship
Home / National / UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands

UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands

— 4th July 2017

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Abdullah Al-Nahayan said, on Tuesday, that Arab countries boycotting Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism were still awaiting a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait.

“I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions … this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait,” Al-Nahayan said at a press conference with his German counterpart in Abu Dhabi.

Asked about any further sanctions, Al-Nahayan advised caution.

“I think it is premature to talk about the extra sanctions and steps and procedures to be taken by these countries.

“This depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait and the dialogue and conversations among ourselves and the examination of these responses,” he said.

NAN reports that Qatar said it delivered its response on Monday to the list of demands issued by Arab countries that cut diplomatic ties with Doha after the Arab allies agreed to extend their deadline by 48 hours.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Thani met Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmed and handed him a written letter by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad with Doha’s response, the Kuwaiti news agency reported.

Kuwait has been acting as a mediator to resolve the crisis which began in early June when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed their relations with their small Gulf neighbour.

Al-Thani arrived in Kuwait, hours after the four Arab allies agreed to a 48-hour deadline extension proposed by Kuwait.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss “future steps” in dealing with Qatar.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Jeddah that Saudi Arabia and its allies have long had concerns about Qatari policies that are harmful to the world and have not seen much effort to reverse those stances.

“”The aim is to change Qatar’s policies, which we believe harm Qatar, the region and the world.

““The latest diplomatic dispute was not the first,’’ al-Jubeir added.

He noted that agreements signed in 2013 and 2014 designed to get Qatar to stop supporting terrorist powers.

““The Qataris have made some progress, but certainly not sufficient progress to be satisfactory,’’ he said.

Gabriel said he was doing his best to stay neutral in the matter, though he noted the different countries would take advantage of the crisis to work out a joint policy against terrorism.

““It should be possible that the financing of extremist and terrorist organisations in the region can be stopped,’’ Gabriel said, noting that, in his view, the best outcome of the crisis would be a “a joint agreement” against support for terrorism.

Al-Jubeir said he had yet to see the Qatari response handed to Kuwait.

““We look forward to receiving the response. We hope the response is positive so we can reach a satisfactory solution to the crisis,’’ he said.

In June, the Arab countries severed diplomatic ties and transportation links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

Later, the four countries placed on terrorism lists 59 figures and 12 groups with alleged links to Qatar.

Doha has called the boycott a “siege” and “collective punishment.”

Qatar disclosed a list of 13 demands issued by the four countries, which included downgrading ties with Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia; stopping support for Islamist groups; and shutting down the Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera and its channels.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar, accusing it of breaching a regional security pact.

However that dispute was resolved through Kuwait’s mediation. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands

— 4th July 2017

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Abdullah Al-Nahayan said, on Tuesday, that Arab countries boycotting Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism were still awaiting a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait. “I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions … this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait,”…

Share

  • Cleric worried over growing hardship in Nigeria

    — 4th July 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, has expressed concern that the much-desired change preached by the All Progressives Congress (APC) adherents is yet to impact on the Nigerian masses who, he said, are bearing the brunt of economic hardship the ruling party has unleashed on the nation by…

    Share

  • Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family

    — 4th July 2017

    Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has condoled with the family of late Danmasanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, who died in the early hours of Monday while on admission in Cairo hospital, aged 87. The condolence message is in a statement by Mrs Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja. She…

    Share

  • Hanoi bans motorbikes in city centre from 2030

    — 4th July 2017

    Vietnam’s capital passed a law, on Tuesday, that would ban motorbikes, the city’s dominant form of transportation, from the city centre by 2030, state media reported. Under the new law, which was approved by 91 per cent of the votes of the city’s legislative People’s Council, which is controlled by the ruling Communist Party, motorbikes would…

    Share

  • Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza

    — 4th July 2017

    An Israeli surveillance drone crashed over the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday morning, a military spokesperson said, in the fifth such incident over the past year. The spokesperson said that an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of Skylark type fell over the Palestinian enclave. “No information was compromised,” the spokesperson said. The reason for the crash…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share