Home / National / UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values
uae

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values

— 28th August 2018

NAN

As the United Arab Emirate (UAE) celebrates the second Emirati Women’s Day, its Ambassador to Nigeria, has tasked women on dedication and preservation of family values.

Altaffag said on Tuesday in Abuja that women across the world possess the capacity to maintain good family values and the nation at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emirati Women’s Day was launched in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

Mubarak is the Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, President of the Family Development Foundation and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The day is part of a bigger movement to increase female empowerment, especially in the Middle East.

READ ALSO China says projects not to blame for majority of Africa debt

“The Embassy of the UAE in Nigeria wishes to congratulate the virtuous, patriotic and productive women of the UAE in Nigeria, at home and all over the world on this important occasion.

“The Embassy celebrates our women as the key custodians of our cherished family values.

“I wish to urge them to use this auspicious occasion to re-dedicate themselves to service to their fatherland and the preservation of the ideals of the founding fathers of our dear nation.

“Also, Nigeria women and others across the world should know that, the embassy appreciate their efforts in maintaining family values,’’ Altaffag said in a statement.

