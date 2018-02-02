The Sun News
2nd February 2018 - U.S.: Trump authorizes release of controversial intelligence memo
2nd February 2018 - Ten years after last council polls, Oyo holds new elections in May
2nd February 2018 - Buhari, Obaseki discuss human trafficking
2nd February 2018 - Dalung to cheer CHAN Eagles
2nd February 2018 - Presidency accuses The Sun, other media, of promoting hate speech
2nd February 2018 - No regrets fighting Apartheid in South Africa – Buhari
2nd February 2018 - Traders blame high costs of food in Kaduna on fuel scarcity
2nd February 2018 - Frequent sex during pregnancy does not hasten labour – physician
2nd February 2018 - BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’: Viewers displeased with Biggie’s voice
U.S.: Victims father lunges at Larry Nassar in court hearing

— 2nd February 2018

Chicago Tribune |

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar rushed toward and tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a sentencing hearing Friday, after the judge declined his request for “five minutes” alone with Nassar in a locked room. He was quickly tackled by bailiffs.

Two of the man’s daughters had just addressed the court, saying they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, then told the judge he was a “distraught father.”

He looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity while speaking at the courtroom podium. The judge cautioned Margraves against using profanity. He then asked for “five minutes” alone with Nassar. When the judge said she couldn’t allow that, Margraves asked for one minute. The judge again declined.

The father then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words,” not violence.

“This is letting him have this power over us,” she said. “We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us.”

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

 

