Ringing in the holidays for the first time from Washington, President Trump lighted the national Christmas tree on Thursday evening, wishing the country “a merry Christmas” — as he vowed to do during his campaign. Taking part in the annual ritual, Trump counted down from 10 before his wife, Melania, pushed a button to set the tree aglow. “Today’s a day that I’ve been looking very much forward to all year long,” said Trump. “And now, as the president of the United States, it’s my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world a very merry Christmas.”

During his campaign, Trump had promised that, when he was elected, people would be saying “merry Christmas again,” a reference to what he characterized as the country’s obsession with political correctness. In Trump’s view, the move toward the use of the more inclusive “happy holidays” phrase minimized the Christian celebration. Speaking from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure, Trump also bragged about the mild weather, which hovered in the mid-50s, and compared himself to President Ulysses S. Grant, who signed legislation making Christmas a federal holiday.