U.S.: Train carrying Republican lawmakers on retreat crashes

Fox |

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident, after apparently striking a dump truck and derailing.

The truck may have been stuck on the tracks.

Some members were thrown from their seats, Fox News is told.

The accident took place in Crozet, Va., near Charlottesville, Va. Members were on a special chartered Amtrak train to the Greenbrier resort.

The nature of any injuries is unclear. Fox News is told no GOP members or family members were injured, though Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tweeted that he was helping the injured.

“We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more,” he tweeted.

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

The train hit a garbage truck, they’re asking for doctors on the trains to help. Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

It’s possible the main injuries involve the truck driver. One Politico reporter tweeted a picture of the wrecked truck and said the driver was getting medical attention.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., also posted a photo of the wreckage.