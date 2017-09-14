The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources
14th September 2017 - Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes America’s Got Talent finals
14th September 2017 - Mining, Agriculture pushed Nigeria out of recession, says Minister
14th September 2017 - APC, Buhari may clash over restructuring
14th September 2017 - Uwazurike says IPOB activities against Biafra interest
14th September 2017 - Gastroenteritis kills 18 in Kebbi
14th September 2017 - Democracy under threat, Saraki warns
14th September 2017 - Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG
14th September 2017 - Abia new police commissioner assumes duty
14th September 2017 - Eko Disco records improvement on incremental power initiatives- official
Home / National / U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources

U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources

— 14th September 2017

The U.S. on Thursday announced that it will extend wide sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, sources familiar with the matter said.

But no decision on whether to preserve the deal itself has yet been made.

The U.S. will renew a waiver of the key, and most punitive, sanctions that it imposed on Iran before the nuclear deal was ultimately struck, the sources said.

Tucked into Section 1245 of the 2012 National Defence Authorisation Act, Washington threatened to sanction the banks of Iran’s main oil customers if they did not significantly cut their purchases of Iranian crude.

Under the law, these sanctions can be waived for a maximum of 120 days, forcing the U.S. government revisit the issue every four months.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration, which negotiated the deal, did so in mid-January and President Donald Trump’s administration did so again on May 17.

Sources familiar with the matter stressed that the wider U.S. policy toward Iran, and whether to preserve the deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear programme, has yet to be decided.

Trump has criticised the deal, but some of his top advisers believe he should preserve it.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources

— 14th September 2017

The U.S. on Thursday announced that it will extend wide sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, sources familiar with the matter said. But no decision on whether to preserve the deal itself has yet been made. The U.S. will renew a waiver of the key, and most punitive, sanctions that it imposed…

  • Mining, Agriculture pushed Nigeria out of recession, says Minister

    — 14th September 2017

    Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday identified agriculture and mining as the critical sectors that pushed Nigeria out of recession. Fayemi made the observation at the Ministerial Session of the three-day maiden edition of National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development in Abuja. He said that the efforts…

  • APC, Buhari may clash over restructuring

    — 14th September 2017

    …Insists masses, not NASS will decide From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressive Congress (APC) may be on collision course with President Muhammadu Buhari over the ragging issue of restructuring. The party’s Committee on True Federalism, on Thursday, said that the resolution of Nigerians on the issue will be considered not that of the National…

  • Uwazurike says IPOB activities against Biafra interest

    — 14th September 2017

    Ralph Uwazurike, leader, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), says the activities of  Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) negate the rule of engagement of the Biafra struggle. Uwazurike expressed the view in Owerri on Thursday and added that the activities of the IPOB leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, could only lead…

  • Gastroenteritis kills 18 in Kebbi

    — 14th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Another 18 people have reportedly died as a result of outbreak of gastroenteritis at Dole- Kaina area of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The  Daily Sun gathered that the 18 affected people were among the 216 victims that were admitted at the Niger Republic border hospital at Dole-Kaina in…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share