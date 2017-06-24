The Sun News
Home / National / U.S. supports children orphaned by HIV/AIDS

U.S. supports children orphaned by HIV/AIDS

— 24th June 2017

The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria on Friday announced a N2.9 million micro-grant to 50 women caregivers to support the economic wellbeing of their families, particularly the vulnerable children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in five local communities in Apapa local government area of Lagos.

   Under the U.S. Ambassador’s PEPFAR Small Grants Programme, a local non-governmental organisation, Blissful Life for Women and Children, will provide training for the beneficiaries of the micro-grants in the areas of business and vocational skills and trade mentorship, and will receive trade articles and supplies.

Ten older orphans and vulnerable children whose parents are living with HIV will also benefit from the training. Blissful Life for Women and Children is one of 27 local organisations have received funding under the U.S. Ambassador’s PEPFAR Small Grants Programme in fiscal year 2017.

At an event held in Lagos and attended by senior local government officials, health, and community leaders, Acting U.S. Consul General, Will Steuer said, “The people and government of the United States continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria and Nigerian families in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.” 

“Today’s event highlights the importance of supporting families, especially children who are affected by HIV/AIDS through programs that not only support treatment for the infected, but also to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of families affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, as the PEPFAR Small Grants Programme seeks to do.”

