On Tuesday, media reported citing sources that the administration of US President Donald Trump had decided to terminate its financial support for UNRWA, which amounted to some $350 million a year of the agency’s $1.2 billion annual budget.

“We have been given to understand that certainly for this year, we should not expect any U.S. funding and we have built zero US funding into our planning assumptions for next year,” UNRWA spokesperson Christopher Gunness told Sputnik.

He added that depriving “5.4 million hungry, angry, under-educated people in the Middle East” of the funding hardly added to peace, but the agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA had already started seeking non-U/S/ funding to replace the budget.

“We have robustly gone after non-US funding among traditional donors and emerging markets.