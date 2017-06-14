U.S: Shooter in congressmen shooting confirmed dead

House members gathered late morning for a closed-door security briefing with the House sergeant at arms. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said his officers were in good condition.

President Donald Trump called Barton and others, including Scalise’s wife and the House speaker and majority leader.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama also said this could easily have turned into a massacre if there hadn’t been police on hand already. “All we would have had was baseball bats against a rifle,” Brooks, who was taking batting practice when the shooting began, told CNN.

Zack Barth, an aide to Williams, posted on Facebook that he’d been shot but was recovering at a hospital. The congressman later wrote on Twitter that Barth is “doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Williams, who has coached the team since 2013, injured his leg when he dove into the dugout, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, told Fox News.

In the halls of Congress, the incident sent shudders and raised anxiety about security, particularly outside the heavily protected Capitol complex.

“This could have turned into a bloodbath,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who wasn’t at the practice, said on Fox News.If the gunman targeted the practice knowing these were members of Congress and in particular, Republicans, it’s unclear how he knew that. The timing and site of these practices isn’t publicized.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said Scalise’s wounds were not life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot, according to AP.

Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was playing second base when the shooting began. He was undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said. The condition of the others was not immediately known.

Several Republican lawmakers were gathered in Arlington, Va., for a practice ahead of the annual congressional baseball game which pits Republicans against Democrats in friendly competition.

The Republican team is managed by Barton, the Texas Republican who had two sons with him at the early morning practice. At the Capitol, still in uniform and visibly shaken, he recounted the terror.

He heard “dozens if not hundreds of shots,” he said. The attacker started firing at Scalise and others in the infield. Scalise’s security detail immediately returned fire, soon to be backed up by Alexandria police.

“They shot the shooter and the security detail saved a lot of lives,” Barton said.

Everyone scrambled for cover. Some dove on the ground, others ran to the dugout. Barton said he was behind the dugout, while his son Brady was in the batting cage. He said his son Jack, meanwhile, was forced to hide under an SUV.

“He was very brave,” Barton said.

“Joe Barton’s boy was here, 10 year old, just shagging balls. We got him into the dugout and stuffed him under the bench,” Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who was at bat when the shooting started, said on Fox News. Flake used Scalise’s cell phone to call the wife of his injured colleague.

Texas Reps. Mike Conaway and Kevin Brady also play on the team, as they have for several years. A Conaway aide said he was at the practice and is safe.