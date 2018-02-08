The Sun News
Home / World News / U.S. rhetoric on Syrian chemical dossier becoming more belligerent – Russian Ambassador

U.S. rhetoric on Syrian chemical dossier becoming more belligerent – Russian Ambassador

— 8th February 2018

Sputnik/NAN

Moscow is concerned that the U.S. rhetoric on the Syrian chemical dossier is becoming more and more bellicose, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak has said.

“It is concerning that Washington’s rhetoric in this regard is becoming more belligerent.

“It seems that they do not proceed from specific incidents involving the use of poisonous substances, but from rumours, more precisely – from deliberately spread disinformation,” Kinshchak told Sputnik in an interview.

Kinshchak said the West is using the Syrian chemical dossier in the campaign against Russia, any positive changes in the situation are unlikely.

“For the West, this is an important card in its consistently anti-Syrian, and now also anti-Russian game. [It is] a tool for constant pressure on Damascus and its allies, primarily Moscow.

“A tool to manipulate the world public opinion through the demonisation of ‘Bashar Assad’s criminal regime.’

“A proven and fairly effective a way to influence impressionable ordinary people who are brainwashed by all leading Western media,” Kinshchak said.

The ambassador noted that any positive changes in the situation around chemical dossier were rather unlikely.

“Tell you straight up, the situation is very tense. Any changes for the better apparently can hardly be expected.

Moreover, as government forces with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces are liberating new territories from terrorists, the situation around around the chemical dossier is only heating up,” Kinshchak said.

