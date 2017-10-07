U.S rap star Nelly arrested for Rape

Nelly has been arrested for reportedly raping a woman.

Early Saturday morning a woman made a 911 call reporting “that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly,”‘ according to a press release sent out by the Auburn Police Department in Washington.

The 42-year-old rap star, who is on tour with Florida Georgia Line, had performed with the country band at the White River Amphitheater hours earlier. Nelly was taken into custody at 4:37 a.m.

Nelly’s lawyer refuted the accusation.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” said attorney Scott Rosenblum in a statement released to Page Six. “Our initial investigation, clearly establishes, this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

The band and Nelly are scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

(Source: Page Six)