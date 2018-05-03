The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department
3rd May 2018 - Dino Melaye arraigned in Kogi
3rd May 2018 - FG appoints Ag. D-G to oversee NBTI
3rd May 2018 - NUATE grounds Kenya Airways operations over sack of Nigerian workers
3rd May 2018 - I’m committed to denuclearisation, says Kim Juog Un
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria, China ink currency swap deal
3rd May 2018 - Gunmen kidnap German nurse from ICRC in Somali capital
3rd May 2018 - Hungary rejects ‘blackmail’ over EU funds- minister
3rd May 2018 - Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary
3rd May 2018 - Jigawa generates N10b revenue in 2017 – Accountant General
Home / World News / US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department
US STATE DEPARTMENT - HELENA WHITE - PAKISTAN ALLY

US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department

— 3rd May 2018

Sputnik/NAN

The US considers Pakistan its ally in the fight against terrorism and acknowledges the sacrifices Islamabad has made in its counter-terrorism efforts, a spokesperson for the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said.

“Pakistan is our ally in the war against terrorism … We understand and accept the sacrifices of Pakistan’s military and people in the war against terrorism,” Helena White said in an interview with Geo News released on Thursday.

The spokesperson noted that Islamabad was an important player in the region.

In August, US President Donald Trump unveiled South Asia strategy, which included boosting troops in Afghanistan and pressuring Pakistan to do a better job of cracking down on terrorists who have found sanctuary within the country’s borders.

In January, Trump accused Islamabad of providing a “safe haven to the terrorists” in spite of his country’s multi-billion assistance to Pakistan.

On Jan. 4, the US Department of State accused Pakistan of not being aggressive enough in attacking terrorist groups and announced the suspension of security assistance to Islamabad.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied all accusations, stressing its role in countering extremism and terrorism.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MELAYE ARRAIGNED

Dino Melaye arraigned in Kogi

— 3rd May 2018

NAN Embattled Sen. Dino Melaye was, on Thursday, arraigned before a Lokoja Chief magistrates’ Court after he was taken there, early on Thursday. The lawmaker was brought to court in a police ambulance at about 9:17 am and was immensely stretchered into the court by policemen. Before his arrival, heavily armed policemen taken positions within…

  • FG appoints Ag. D-G to oversee NBTI

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has appointed, Mr. Akinwumi Somefun, as the Acting Director-General to oversee the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI). A statement by NBTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Reuben Shagu, on Thursday, in Abuja, announced the appointment. Shagu said Somefun’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past…

  • NUATE KENYAN AIRWAYS

    NUATE grounds Kenya Airways operations over sack of Nigerian workers

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), on Thursday, grounded the operations of Kenya Airways over the airline’s sack of no fewer than 20 Nigerian employees. NUATE’s General Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Abioye, said that the union would not call off the strike except the airline management met the union to negotiate terms of…

  • Nigeria, China ink currency swap deal

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN China’s central bank said , on Thursday, that it had inked a currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Nigeria. The agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan (2.35 billion dollars) for 720 billion Nigerian naira, or vice versa, in the next three years, the People’s…

  • FAYOSE EKITI APC

    Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary

    — 3rd May 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has raised the alarm the influx of questionable funds into the state for the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election. He said that genuine lovers of democracy should be worried that over N5 billion cash will be going into mere primary election of a political party that…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share