U.S.: Package bound for Austin blows up at FedEx building near San Antonio

CBS News

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb apparently bound for Austin has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast. The FBI and ATF are at the scene.

An FBI agent told CBS News “it’s more than possible” that this package is related to the explosions that have occurred in Austin in recent days.

The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

ATF and FBI agents are at the scene of the FedEx facility analyzing components of the explosive device to see if they see any similarities of ingredients or components that are “a signature” that would link this package explosion to the other four bombing incidents in Austin, reports CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

A law enforcement source told Milton that it appears the package that exploded was mailed from Austin to Austin, Texas.

“We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning,” a FedEx spokesperson told CBS News. “One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time.”

CBS affiliate KENS received a call from one woman whose husband works at the facility. She told the station that he was not being allowed to leave.

The blast comes as authorities search for answers to a series of explosions that have rattled Austin.

Police and federal agents said that the blast Sunday night triggered along a street by a nearly invisible tripwire suggests a “higher level of sophistication” than they have seen before in three early package bombs left on doorsteps, and means the carnage is now random, rather than targeted at someone in particular.

Two people are dead and four injured, and authorities don’t appear closer to making any arrests in the four bombings that have rocked the capital city.