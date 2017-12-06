The Sun News
6th December 2017 - U.S officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
6th December 2017 - Buhari signs three bills into law
6th December 2017 - Relief as Air Peace launches flights on Abuja-Uyo route
6th December 2017 - Time names #MeToo ‘Silence Breakers’ Person of the Year
6th December 2017 - Russian athletes appeal IOC’s Olympic bans
6th December 2017 - Trump plans to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
6th December 2017 - 2019: I never indicated interest in Presidency – Makarfi
6th December 2017 - Scripture Union tasks Christian leaders on unity, cooperation
6th December 2017 - Strike: OAU sends students home, postpones 43rd Convocation
6th December 2017 - Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board
U.S officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

— 6th December 2017

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the United States will formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“That city is Israel’s capital,” Trump said in remarks at the White House. “It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

Trump also announced plans to build a new American embassy in Jerusalem. The current U.S. embassy is located in Tel Aviv.

Trump acknowledged that his decision was driven by a political campaign pledge, saying that “while previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”

The president went on to say that his decision “is not intended in any way” to hamper a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. He also said the United States would “support a two state solution if agreed to by both sides.”

But Trump’s decision has already angered leaders across the Middle East, who warned the president that his decision would effectively doom any future peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and could further destabilize the entire Middle East.

Jerusalem has long been a divided city, with West Jerusalem serving as the seat of Israel’s government. Palestinians, however, consider East Jerusalem as the rightful capital of any future Palestinian state.

Trump said he would immediately begin the process of designing and building a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Upon completion, he said, it “will be a magnificent tribute to peace.”

(Source: CNBC)

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th December 2017 at 6:54 pm
    Reply

    It is the only political solution to the Israel – Palestine political issue. Jerusalem undivided capital of Israel, Gaza City capital of Palestine.

